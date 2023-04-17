The Times Athlete of the Week: Woodland’s Tucker Hill juggling school, sports and ... juggling

Garnering 412 of 960 total votes cast, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell baseball’s Tucker Hill is The Times Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Northern Insurance Group, LTD; Jim Boes Services; and Christian Reynolds American Family Insurance.
Hill singled, doubled, drove home two runs and pitched the win with four strikeouts over five innings as the Warriors finished off a Tri-County Conference sweep of Midland. He won on a ballot that also included runner-up McKenzie Oslanzi (Ottawa softball), Ethan Price (Marquette baseball) and Peyton Wohead (Newark softball).
Next week’s ballot is online now and accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
Do you have any nicknames?
Tuck, Tunker, Tucker Thrill.
After a bit of a rough stretch, the team has put together a nice winning streak here recently. What’s been working of late?
I think our bats have been [working] well in these past games, we haven’t been striking out as of late, and most importantly we’re having fun.
What three high schools (you can include your own) have your favorite baseball fields to play on, and what makes each stand out?
Woodland, for sure, there isn’t anything better than a home game at the Wood Shed. Putnam County’s also, just simply since it’s well-kept. I like Dwight’s as well, since it’s always a good game against them and well-kept.
How old were you when you first started playing baseball, and where was your first league?
I believe I was 4 years old playing t-ball at James Street in Streator.
It’s the seventh inning, bases loaded, two outs in a tie game. Would you rather be on the mound or stepping up to the plate to hit in that situation?
I would rather be on the mound, just so it isn’t all on me, but also on my team to get the job done.
What is your go-to pizza order, and from where?
Just a cheese pizza from Joe’s [Stationhouse].
Dogs or cats?
Dogs for sure.
Is there a fact about you that might surprise people who only know you through sports?
That I can juggle.
What goals do you have for yourself this season, both as a team and individually?
As a team, I hope that we can get above 10 wins and put up a fight in regionals; and for myself, I’m hoping to bat above .350 and have an ERA below 2.00.
Do you have any college plans yet? If so, do they involve sports?
I plan to go to college to major in real estate. I don’t know if my future after high school involves sports, but I’m hoping so.