La Salle County bow-and-arrow killing set for trial Aug. 14

Bradley French, the suspect in the 2015 bow-and-killing, will stand for a do-over trial on Aug. 14.
French, 29, of Varna, faces 20-60 years in prison if convicted of first-degree murder for the killing of Joshua Scaman, of Ottawa. Scaman died from blood loss after being struck with a razor-tipped hunting arrow.
Before jury selection, French will try to suppress his taped statement to police. He and Peoria defense attorney Maureen Williams argue he was mistreated while in custody and that this voids his admissions in the Scaman killing. That hearing is set for Aug. 3.
French was previously convicted of Scaman’s killing; but an appeals court overturned his murder conviction and remanded him to La Salle County Circuit Court for new proceedings. French’s do-over trial has been continued several times already.