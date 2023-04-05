Bedei leads Crouch to retain Streator mayor seat

In January 2022, Tara Bedei earned the distinction as the first female mayor of Streator when she was appointed to fill the remainder of Jimmie Lansford’s term.

After Tuesday, she is in position to be the first female elected mayor of Streator if unofficial vote totals hold.

Bedei holds a 927-618 lead over Brian Crouch with all precincts counted.

Bedei and Crouch were the two longest-sitting council members. Crouch has been on the council for the last nine years, and Bedei has served on the council since September 2013.

Crouch had said he was inspired to run, because he’s seen “things slow down a lot” in the city in the past year.

Bedei ran a campaign on promoting the long-term economic viability of the city; supporting and enhancing economic development initiatives, including the downtown revitalization; enhancing the city’s quality of life through improving safety, neighborhoods, and parks; engaging with youth and young families; and attracting visitors and tourists through activities, events, festivals and overall promotion of the community.

Bedei said she was relieved at Tuesday’s results and is excited to “get back to work.”

“I want to thank the citizens of Streator for their support,” she said. “It was just over a year I was appointed to finish (Mayor Jimmie) Lansford’s term. I’m very proud and appreciative the community has elected me to office again.”

“I’m looking forward to the next four years,” Bedei said.