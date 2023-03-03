Police blotter: March 3, 2023

Noah H. Harkins, 25, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with driving while suspended at 2:09 a.m. Friday at 11th and Bucklin streets.
Trevon T. Marshall, 30, homeless, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (criminal damage to property) Friday at West Lafayette and Columbus streets.
Pierre Brown, 37, homeless, was charged by Streator police with criminal trespass to residence Thursday in the 400 block of Richard Street.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.