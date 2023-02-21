Ottawa woman identified as victim of Sunday shooting

The victim in the Sunday morning shooting in Ottawa has been identified as Alexandria R. Davis, 20, of Ottawa.

Davis’ identity was disclosed in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office, which noted a forensic autopsy was conducted Monday. Results are pending.

Ottawa police, the La Salle County Coroner’s and State’s Attorney’s offices all are investigating Davis’ death from a gunshot wound. Authorities have said no foul play is suspected in the incident.

Police were called 11 a.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of Post Street for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Davis was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, where she died.

“At this time, the incident appears isolated and there is no danger to the public,” said Ottawa Police Det. Cpl. Kevin Reynolds in a Sunday press release.