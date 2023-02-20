Ottawa police say no foul play suspected in gunshot death

Ottawa police are investigating a death from a gunshot wound Sunday, but authorities are saying no foul play is suspected in the incident.

Police were called 11 a.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of Post Street for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. The person who was shot was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, where police said the victim died.

Ottawa detectives are continuing the investigation into the incident.

“At this time, the incident appears isolated and there is no danger to the public,” said Ottawa Police Det. Cpl. Kevin Reynolds in a Sunday press release.

Ottawa police said Monday the name of the victim is being withheld by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office pending notification of the family.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa Police Department, the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office and the La Salle County Coroner’s Office.