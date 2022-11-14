Ottawa man charged for allegedly shooting at vehicle

An Ottawa man faces up to 15 years in prison for allegedly shooting at a moving vehicle Sunday, though authorities have not yet disclosed where this took place.
Thomas J. Reynolds, 39, was charged Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years in prison.
Bond was set at $100,000, but Reynolds posted $10,000 cash and was released Sunday night, according to La Salle County Jail records.
Details still are emerging and the criminal information filed by the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office was limited to an allegation Reynolds discharged a shot “in the direction of a vehicle he knew to be occupied.”
A location was not divulged, but scanner traffic did show first responders were summoned to Route 71 in rural Utica for a man injured in what a dispatcher described as being hit by a car. It was unclear whether the incident was related to the one for which Reynolds now is charged.
Law enforcement officials said state police were investigating; a report had not been issued as of mid-morning.
A lawyer who had represented Reynolds in a previous criminal matter said he had no immediate comment.
This story will be updated.