IVCC Ottawa Center hosts FAFSA workshop

Illinois Valley Community College will host a FAFSA workshop from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at its Ottawa Center, 321 W. Main St. in downtown Ottawa.

“This financial aid workshop will allow students to get an early start financing their college career,” said IVCC Financial Aid Director Eric Johnson.

Students can stop in anytime between 3 and 6 to apply for federal aid, work-study and loans through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA. No appointment is necessary.

Participants should bring their 2021 tax information for both the student and parents.

For information, call Ottawa Center at 815-224-0800. Free refreshments will be served and IVCC prizes awarded.