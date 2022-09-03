Mendota man charged with animal cruelty

Lucas Ramey (La Salle County Jail)

A Mendota man was charged with felony animal cruelty after La Salle police discovered a puppy found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Lucas R. Ramey, 20, of Mendota was charged with cruel treatment of animals, a Class 4 felony carrying 1-3 years in prison. He was transported to La Salle County Jail and will appear for a bond hearing on Sunday morning.

La Salle police said officers were dispatched at 5:31 p.m. Friday to the 500 block of Bucklin Street in reference to a suspicious dog death. Police located a deceased puppy dog wrapped in a garbage bag at a residence. The female puppy was believed to be about four months old and appeared to be a mix of a German Shepard and Blue Healer.

La Salle Police conducted several interviews and determined probable cause existed to show that the dog was strangled and ultimately died as a result of injuries intentionally inflicted by Ramey.

Ramey later told police he was upset with the dog after it continually defecated around the residence.

“Animals do not ask for much in life other than human affection and a safe and sheltered home,” La Salle Police Chief Michael Smudzinski said. “This type of grotesque behavior needs to have consequences.”