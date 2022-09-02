September 01, 2022
Shaw Local
Ottawa police promote 4 in department

Det. Sgt. Kyle Booras will be in charge of the patrol division

By Shaw Local News Network

(Left to right) Ottawa Police Cpl. Matthew Najdanovich, Sgt. James Bell, Cpl. Adam Jobst and Capt. Kyle Booras line up for a photo following recent promotions to higher ranks within the department. (Photo provided by Ottawa Police Department)

Four members of the Ottawa Police Department received promotions recently.

Det. Sgt. Kyle Booars, who has been with the department for 16 years, has been promoted to the rank of police captain. Booras will be in charge of the patrol division.

Cpl. James Bell, who has been with the department for 17 years, has been promoted to the rank of sergeant. Bell will remain with the patrol division.

Det. Adam Jobst, who has been with the department for almost 10 years, has been promoted to the rank of corporal. Jobst is assigned to the patrol division.

Officer Matthew Najdanovich, who has been with the department for almost nine years, has been promoted to the rank of corporal. Najdanovich is assigned to the investigation division.

“I would like to congratulate each of the officers on their accomplishment and thank them for their continued dedicated service to the citizens of Ottawa,” Police Chief Brent Roalson said in a press release.

Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson (center) stands with Cpl. Najdanovich, Sgt. Jason Bell, Cpl. Jobst and Capt. Booras after their recent promotions.

Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson (center) stands with (left to right) Cpl. Matthew Najdanovich, Sgt. James Bell, Cpl. Adam Jobst and Capt. Kyle Booras after their recent promotions. (Photo provided by Ottawa Police Department)