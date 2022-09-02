Ottawa police promote 4 in department

Four members of the Ottawa Police Department received promotions recently.

Det. Sgt. Kyle Booars, who has been with the department for 16 years, has been promoted to the rank of police captain. Booras will be in charge of the patrol division.

Cpl. James Bell, who has been with the department for 17 years, has been promoted to the rank of sergeant. Bell will remain with the patrol division.

Det. Adam Jobst, who has been with the department for almost 10 years, has been promoted to the rank of corporal. Jobst is assigned to the patrol division.

Officer Matthew Najdanovich, who has been with the department for almost nine years, has been promoted to the rank of corporal. Najdanovich is assigned to the investigation division.

“I would like to congratulate each of the officers on their accomplishment and thank them for their continued dedicated service to the citizens of Ottawa,” Police Chief Brent Roalson said in a press release.