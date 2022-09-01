Rock Paper Scissors in Ottawa announces closure; prospect of new toy store downtown

Rock Paper Scissors in Ottawa is closing, but a separate toy store will be opened soon downtown.
The children’s educational toy store at 712 La Salle St. announced Wednesday night on Facebook its closing as owners pursue their own ventures. Mary Olson is pursuing her passion through Prairie Fox Books, 719 La Salle St., while Susan Vandervort plans on opening an entirely new toy store, RPS Toys, in downtown Ottawa, according to the Facebook post.
Inventory at Rock Paper Scissors will be sold, with close outs beginning Thursday, but no closing date has been announced. Gift cards will be redeemed, according to the Facebook post.
The toy store could open before Christmas, the Facebook post indicated.
“It has been our utmost pleasure serving the community over the last 11 years,” Rock Paper Scissors announced on its Facebook post. “We’ve gotten to know your children and grandchildren and help you pick out the perfect gifts for birthdays, Christmases, special events, and ‘just because.’ It is with sincere gratitude that we say we have the best customers in the world.”
