Eyes on Enterprise: New Chiam in Ottawa will reopen

Earlier this summer New Chiam, 3038 N. Route 71, Ottawa, temporarily closed because of a family emergency, according to a June 13 Facebook post on the business’ page.
Restaurant management said the plan remains to reopen. A reopening date was not provided.
La Salle Office Supply temporarily closes
La Salle Office Supply, 901 First St., La Salle, has temporarily closed because of an illness in the family.
Owner Tim Pohl said orders can be placed by calling the Ottawa Office Supply, 209 W. Main St., at 815-433-0273.
Streator bakery open every third Sunday
Blue Eyed Rascal Baking Co., 121 E. Main St., recently began Sunday pop-up dates.
Every third Sunday of the month, the Streator bakery will be open 8 a.m. to noon. For the remainder of the year, they will be open Sunday, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18.
The bakery’s regular business days are Wednesday through Saturday.
Ottawa, Utica Tropical Snos close for season
Starved Rock Tropical Sno in Utica and Tropical Sno Two Rivers in Ottawa have closed for the season.
Over Ice in Peru also is closed for the season.
The last day of the season has not been announced for Tropical Sno Streator.
The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.