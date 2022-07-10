3 La Salle County residents die from complications related to COVID-19 since July 1

Three La Salle County residents — two men in their 70s and a woman in her 80s — died from complications related to COVID-19 since July 1.

There have been three COVID-related deaths in La Salle County this month, matching the total of COVID-related deaths in all of July 2021.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 482 COVID-19 related deaths countywide.

For the third week in a row, La Salle County was considered low risk for COVID-19, according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease and Prevention Control.

La Salle County’s risk is based on the following indicators set by the CDC. In the past seven days, it had a case rate total of 195.09 per 100,000 (up from a week ago), 6.6 per 100,000 new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 (up from a week ago) and 2.3% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (same from a week ago).

Friday alone, La Salle County’s case rate was 37.3 per 100,000, indicating COVID-19 spread could be on the rise countywide.

There were 277 new cases confirmed in La Salle County since July 1. Making up the new cases are 11 boys younger than 13, eight girls younger than 13, eight teenage boys, five teenage girls, 18 men in their 20s, 27 women in their 20s, 20 men in their 30s, 21 women in their 30s, 16 men in their 40s, 31 women in their 40s, 12 men in their 50s, 15 women in their 50s, 13 men in their 60s, 13 women in their 60s, 17 men in their 70s, 14 women in their 70s, five men in their 80s, 18 women in their 80s, a man in his 90s and four women in their 90s.

Among previously confirmed cases, there were 234 individuals who were removed from quarantine.

Regardless of community level, La Salle County Health Department recommendations for isolation for those testing positive and those exposed, isolation and quarantine also remain the same, including masking from days 6 to 10 when isolation/quarantine end.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

Individuals who need to start the COVID-19 vaccination series or a booster, call the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 to schedule an appointment. The health department has Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer available.

Roughly 58.35% of the county’s population was fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 as of July 1, 61.79% of the county’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine and 35,860 boosters have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

To search for vaccine locations available near you visit https://www.vaccines.gov/