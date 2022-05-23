Construction expected to begin on 12th Street in Streator after July 4

Construction is expected to begin after July 4 on 12th Street in Streator.

The $3.3 million project to reconstruct 1.22 miles of the 12th Street roadway, which serves as the county line between La Salle and Livingston counties, from Bloomington Street to Smith Douglas Road will cost the city an additional $240,000 in motor fuel tax funds than originally expected.

City Engineer Jeremy Palm warned the City Council earlier this month bids on the project would be more than estimated, because the cost of supplies, gas and labor have increased since the city’s initial projection. Palm said Tobey’s Construction and Cartage’s low bid was 8% more than the original estimate.

Federal and state funds are expected to pay $1.87 million of the project. Additionally, the city received $903,542 for a Rebuild Illinois Capital grant in 2019.

In total, the city will pitch in roughly $590,000.

Palm said the city had the necessary funds through its MFT revenue, which is revenue returned to the city from taxes collected at gas pumps within the city’s limits. Palm said the additional money for the project will not affect any other construction projects slated for the city.

“We have the funds available,” Palm said.

The City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the project.