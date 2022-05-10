CL Real Estate reinvisions Ottawa Times building

Renovations to the Times’ newspaper offices at 110 W. Jefferson St. are nearing completion and should be finished in June, CL Real Estate said in a Wednesday news release.

“Together with a team of all local contractors, La Salle-based development company, CL Real Estate Development, has provided much-needed renovations to the classic 1939 Art Moderne building,” CL Real Estate said. “Once completed, the historic building will provide a continuous home for the Times newspaper, as well as new offices for Tangled Roots Brewing Company, CLRED’s sister company, a growing commercial craft brewery.”

The Times building was built in 1939, and CL Real Estate said it’s a rare example of the Art Moderne architectural style, which tied the newspaper to the spirit of progress.

“We maintained the strong horizontal lines of the building while replacing most of the glass block with vision glass. This has made for a much-improved interior in terms of energy efficiency and quality of space,” CL Real Estate President Nathan Watson said. “We kept the curved glass block by the recessed entryway, along with the original doors and windows to preserve these key features of the style.”

Watson said the plan is to add some dramatic lighting to highlight the building’s architectural flair so everyone can recognize its beauty.

“We are honored to bring the Times building back to its architectural prominence in the downtown Ottawa landscape, to help Tangled Roots as it grows, and to assist Shaw Media in maintaining its local presence and strong link to the community.”