Thank You Teachers Letters 2023: Suburban LIfe

Mr. Arthur Wieckiewicz: Thanks so much for sharing your enthusiasm and love of history with every student lucky enough to have you as a teacher. You honor everyone’s opinion and foster an incredible learning environment. Look forward to more classes with Mr. Wieckiewicz. - Dominic Ferrante

Kelly Manhatton: Thank you for being my teacher this year. Thank you for always listening and helping me feel better when I got sick. You are very kind and sweet and the best teacher! Ismail Syed

Susan Selzer: Susan is a very kind caring teacher. She is always compassionate to her students, their families and her colleagues needs. She is a wonderful mentor to new staff and will be greatly missed as she is retiring this summer. Jennifer Lopez

Janet Costello: Thank you Mrs. Costello for teaching me school is fun and math is not scary. Thank you for smiling at me and letting me wiggle when it’s hard to sit still. Thank you for reading to me and showing me how to read too. I know so many words now and my favorite ones start with W. You are so nice and I love being at school with you. Love, Whitney (age 6, kindergarten). Whitney Levy

Alexandra Van Pay: Mrs Van Pay has been such a positive influence on Claire. Her warm, maternal take on teaching has created a safe learning environment that has been fun and fulfilling. She fosters creativity in her students and helps them reach their potential. This is Claire’s first experience into elementary school and I couldn’t imagine a better educator to foster her love of learning. Claire M

Jessica Vaughan: Ms. Vaughan, Thank you for letting me shine, reading amazing stories, helping me grow, making everyday fun, teaching me lots, and being the best! Your kindness & patience does not go unnoticed. Leonora Fischer

Ashley Buh: Thank you Ms. Buh for making 3rd grade SO much fun! You make learning about Science interesting. You are always very nice and sweet. I love being in your class this year and will miss you next year. Thank you for everything you have done for me this year! Jack Rucinski

Janet Costello: I want Mrs Costello to win the gift card so she can know how beautiful and wonderful she is for our classroom. She teaches all of us and is so kind and nice. She teaches me all the lessons and we all love Mrs Costello. Kylie D’Ambrose

Brett Maguire: Hi Mr. Maguire! I wanted to let you know how much I appreciate you as a teacher. Thank you for exceeding your role as a history teacher by showing me how to read between the lines so I can understand the issues of the world when I’m on my own later in life. I really think you have an impact on me since I have never had a significant social studies teacher where I know I can use my knowledge outside of class. Naomi Campbell

Mrs. Ashley Kouba: Thank you, Mrs. Kouba, for being the best 2nd grade teacher! I have grown and learned so much this year thanks to you. And your kindness, willingness to help, patience, and calming presence don’t go unnoticed or unappreciated! Thank you for being you - and for sharing your love of all things Harry Potter with our class - we are so lucky to have you! Asha Dave

Lisa Buchholz: Thank you Mrs. Buchholz for your kind words and love. Zayna Tariq

Amy Puccillo: Mrs. Puccillo was my 4th grade teacher and I am now in my 30s. She was not only the most amazing teacher but also is my current mentor and friend, which goes to show the impact she had on me over 20 years ago. Her genuine compassion, unique ability to get through to her students, and love that she exudes is truly felt and seen by everyone around her. She is a gem and I know her students are extremely lucky to have her as a teacher, just as I know I was. Mrs P goes out of her way to make an impact on each of her student’s lives and I am blessed to have her in my life. Thank you Mrs P for all you do!! Allison Smith

Kimberly Neitling: Thank you for all you do and the wonderful energy and attention you give your kids on a daily basis! Grace Padillo

Danielle DeLaCruz: Thank you for being my teacher and showing me how fun 4th grade is! I appreciate your patience and sense of humor. Thank you! Jackson Alfano

Jennifer Ross: Thank you Miss Ross for teaching me. I love being in your class. I am happy you are my teacher this year! From Rosalee Maffucci

Laurie Berenschot: Mrs. Berenschot is the BEST! She’s kind. She’s fun. She has such respect for her learners. She really knows her students - who they are and how they learn. She works so hard. She’s the whole package! Thanks for all you do, Mrs. Berenschot! Harper Kunkel

Rainy Kaplan: Thank you Kappy for being the biggest cheerleader in my high school life. Your support and confidence in me inspired me to continue with track and field in college and I’m learning so much more. I hear your voice in every jump! Thank you Kappy! Jack Rathburn

Mrs Van Pay (Miss Denney): Per Emma: I love Miss Denney, she is awesome. She makes so many crafts for us and we have lot fun at class, we read, we explore, we play games, we learn, we do all the fun activities. She tells us funny stories like Miss Daisy is Crazy. And sometimes I make cards for her and she loves it. And she takes us on a Field Trip, Yeah! Emma Niewinski

Mrs. Janet Costello: THANK YOU for being the BEST K teacher ever!!! I LOVE being in your class - I have grown and learned so much thanks to you! You are so patient, kind, and always so cheerful - I have so much fun in school! THANK YOU for being you and for giving me such a strong foundation in my education journey - I am so lucky to have you! Asha Dave

Scott Llorens: Thank you for always being positive and encouraging students to reach their highest potential! You truly make a lasting impression in your students lives! Riley Alstott

Elizabeth Hutchinson: Mrs. Hutchinson it’s all because of you that I found my love of singing. You were the best choir teacher I had during my Senior year of high school. I miss you Mrs. Hutchinson, and I hope you’re doing great teaching choir to other students. Sarai Trankina