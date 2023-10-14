October 14, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletterThe First Hundred Miles

Montini Catholic celebrates legacy students

By Shaw Local News Network
Montini Catholic Legacy Students, from left: front row, Lilliana Navarro, Orla O’Flaherty, Jamie Loftus; second row, Patrick Thompson, Finnegan Grimes, Owen Ferris, Joseph Neustadt, Marin Ferris, Nolan Ferris, Erin Grimsley, Audrey Ruddy, Annalee DeFeo, Teagan O'Connor and Angelina Marinelli; third row, James Fitzpatrick, Quin Paprockas, Olivia Mateja, Katelyn Bell, Brianna Konopacz, Johnathan Neustadt, Ava Sebben, Nora Fitzpatrick, Isabella Marinelli, Lily Spanos, Maryfaith Considine; fourth row, Malin McGivern, Bryce Ryan, Zander Montgomery, Jack Spanos, Julianna Neustadt, Ava Neustadt , Zoe Gangas, Julie Gedraitis, Gianna Langert, Jackson Bell, Cole Forsyth; fifth row, Nick Irion, Ruben Galvan, Tanner Sebben, Rory O'Connor, Sean Hubeny, Charlotte Payne Zabojnik, Colleen Considine, Peter Considine; back row, Cassius Campbell, Vincent Irion, Michael Kavanagh, Louis Corpora, Alexander Tack, Colin Angelakos, Henry Herold, Margaret Nielsen and Vincent Knudtson. Not pictured are Chase Langert and Collins Whitfield, III.

Montini Catholic Legacy Students, from left: front row, Lilliana Navarro, Orla O’Flaherty, Jamie Loftus; second row, Patrick Thompson, Finnegan Grimes, Owen Ferris, Joseph Neustadt, Marin Ferris, Nolan Ferris, Erin Grimsley, Audrey Ruddy, Annalee DeFeo, Teagan O'Connor and Angelina Marinelli; third row, James Fitzpatrick, Quin Paprockas, Olivia Mateja, Katelyn Bell, Brianna Konopacz, Johnathan Neustadt, Ava Sebben, Nora Fitzpatrick, Isabella Marinelli, Lily Spanos, Maryfaith Considine; fourth row, Malin McGivern, Bryce Ryan, Zander Montgomery, Jack Spanos, Julianna Neustadt, Ava Neustadt , Zoe Gangas, Julie Gedraitis, Gianna Langert, Jackson Bell, Cole Forsyth; fifth row, Nick Irion, Ruben Galvan, Tanner Sebben, Rory O'Connor, Sean Hubeny, Charlotte Payne Zabojnik, Colleen Considine, Peter Considine; back row, Cassius Campbell, Vincent Irion, Michael Kavanagh, Louis Corpora, Alexander Tack, Colin Angelakos, Henry Herold, Margaret Nielsen and Vincent Knudtson. Not pictured are Chase Langert and Collins Whitfield, III. (photo provided by Montini Catholic)

Montini Catholic High School gathered a unique group of students for an annual photo. The group represent what Montini Catholic endearingly defines as their “legacy students,” students of alumni parents who once walked the halls of the Catholic school.

This year, 55 students of alumni are carrying on their parents’ legacies. The number represents over 10% of the school’s total student body.

“Another awesome fact this year is that six of our students are double legacies,” alumni director Katie Doll Hubeny said in a news release. “Indicating that one or both parents as well as one or more of their grandparents also graduated from Montini Catholic.”

“Family is important at Montini Catholic, which is one of the reasons Montini and the legacy of Montini is so special. A Montini LaSallian education is something to be treasured and we love to see that passed down to younger members of the family,” Hubeny said.

Montini Catholic’s 2023-24 Legacy Students include:

Collin Angelakos ‘24 of Lombard (William Angelakos, ‘92); Katelyn Bell ‘25 and Jackson Bell ‘27 of Naperville (Patrick Bell ‘96); Cassius Campbell ‘24 of Downers Grove (Trisha (Engel) Campbell ‘93); Colleen Considine ‘24, Peter Considine ‘25 and Maryfaith Considine ‘27 of Naperville (Michael Considine ‘86); Louis Corpora ‘27 of Woodridge (Kimberly Corpora ‘98); Annalee DeFeo ‘25 of Lombard (Laura (LaMontagna) DeFeo ‘93 and Michael DeFeo ‘93); Marin Ferris ‘24, Nolan Ferris ‘25 and Owen Ferris ‘27 of Wheaton (Shannon (O’Connor) Ferris ‘93); James Fitzpatrick ‘25 and Nora Fitzpatrick ‘27 of Lombard (Michael Fitzpatrick ‘88); Cole Forsyth ‘27 of Lombard (Don Forsyth ‘91); Ruben Galvan ‘24 of Lombard (Enrico Mazzei ‘85 (step-father)); Zoe Gangas ‘25 of LaGrange (Nick Gangas ‘81); Julie Gedraitis ‘27 of Westmont (Jennifer (Doll) Gedraitis ‘94); Finnegan Grimes ‘26 of Lombard (Joseph Grimes ‘84); Erin Grimsley ‘24 of Itasca (Leonard Grimsley ‘85); Henry Herold ‘26 of Clarendon Hills (Brian Herold ‘94); Sean Hubeny ‘25 of Westmont (Katie (Doll) Hubeny ‘96 and James Hubeny ‘96); Nick Irion ‘25 and Vince Irion ‘25 of Lombard (Dave Irion ‘88); Michael Kavanagh ‘26 of Burr Ridge (Jennifer (Long) Kavanagh ‘97); Brianna Konopacz ‘27 of Woodridge (Cheryl Kirk ‘82); Vincent Knudtson ‘25 of Lombard (Lia (Badalamenti) Knudtson ‘89); Chase Langert ‘26 and Gianna Langert ‘27 of Glen Ellyn (Dan ‘96 and Julie (Landano) Langert ‘96, Chris Gogola ‘87 (deceased)); Jamie Loftus ‘25 of Downers Grove (Christina (Connelly) Loftus ‘86); Angelina Marinelli ‘27 and Isabella Marinelli ‘27 of Lombard (Leah Tomasetti ‘96); Olivia Mateja ‘24 of Lombard (Jim Reed ‘99 (step-father)); Malin McGivern ‘26 of Hinsdale (Matt McGivern ‘93); Zander Montgomery ‘24 of Lombard (Cheryl (Jenkover) Montgomery ‘84 and Daniel Montgomery ‘82); Lilliana Navarro ‘26 of Lombard (Karla Navarro ‘03); *Ava Neustadt ‘26, *Julianna Neustadt ‘26, *Joseph Neustadt ‘27 and *Johnathan Neustadt ‘27 of Lombard (Nicole (Minucciani) Bernardi ‘98, Julie (Savaiano) Borsellino ‘76, Lewis Borsellino ‘76); Margaret Nielsen ‘25 of Lombard (Maureen (O’Neill) Nielsen ‘87); Rory O’Connor ‘24 and Teagan O’Connor ‘27 of Woodridge (Patrick ‘81 and Michelle (Ptak) O’Connor ‘88); Orla O’Flaherty ‘27 of Westmont (Peggy (Batten) O’Flaherty ‘87); Quin Paprockas ‘26 of Bolingbrook (Kerry Paprockas ‘91); *Charlotte Payne Zabojnik ‘27 of Lombard (Samantha Payne ‘02, Cathy (Westerkamp) Payne ‘78); Audrey Ruddy ‘26 of Downers Grove (Brian Ruddy ‘88); *Bryce Ryan ‘26 of Lombard (James ‘00 and Amy (Marino) Ryan ‘00, Deborah (O’Connell) ‘74 and John Ryan ‘74, Kathleen (Happel) Naatz ‘78); Tanner Sebben ‘24 and Ava Sebben ‘25 of Downers Grove (Patricia (Gary) Sebben ‘90); Lily Spanos ‘25 and Jack Spanos ‘27 of Glen Ellyn (Shannon (Herold) Spanos ‘99); Alexander Tack ‘26 of Lombard (Daniel Tack ‘01); Patrick Thompson ‘26 of Naperville (Jennifer (Herold) Thompson ‘89); Collins Whitfield ‘25 of Downers Grove (Katherine (Janko) Whitfield ‘00, Collins Whitfield ‘00).

(*) denotes third generation--parent(s) and grandparent(s) are Montini alumni.

Montini Catholic third generation Legacy Students, from left, Charlotte Payne Zabojnik, Ava Neustadt, Bryce Ryan, Johnathan Neustadt, Julianna Neustadt and Joseph Neustadt.

Montini Catholic third generation Legacy Students, from left, Charlotte Payne Zabojnik, Ava Neustadt, Bryce Ryan, Johnathan Neustadt, Julianna Neustadt and Joseph Neustadt. (photo provided by Montini Catholic)

Lombard
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois