Montini Catholic celebrates legacy students

Montini Catholic High School gathered a unique group of students for an annual photo. The group represent what Montini Catholic endearingly defines as their “legacy students,” students of alumni parents who once walked the halls of the Catholic school.

This year, 55 students of alumni are carrying on their parents’ legacies. The number represents over 10% of the school’s total student body.

“Another awesome fact this year is that six of our students are double legacies,” alumni director Katie Doll Hubeny said in a news release. “Indicating that one or both parents as well as one or more of their grandparents also graduated from Montini Catholic.”

“Family is important at Montini Catholic, which is one of the reasons Montini and the legacy of Montini is so special. A Montini LaSallian education is something to be treasured and we love to see that passed down to younger members of the family,” Hubeny said.

Montini Catholic’s 2023-24 Legacy Students include:

Collin Angelakos ‘24 of Lombard (William Angelakos, ‘92); Katelyn Bell ‘25 and Jackson Bell ‘27 of Naperville (Patrick Bell ‘96); Cassius Campbell ‘24 of Downers Grove (Trisha (Engel) Campbell ‘93); Colleen Considine ‘24, Peter Considine ‘25 and Maryfaith Considine ‘27 of Naperville (Michael Considine ‘86); Louis Corpora ‘27 of Woodridge (Kimberly Corpora ‘98); Annalee DeFeo ‘25 of Lombard (Laura (LaMontagna) DeFeo ‘93 and Michael DeFeo ‘93); Marin Ferris ‘24, Nolan Ferris ‘25 and Owen Ferris ‘27 of Wheaton (Shannon (O’Connor) Ferris ‘93); James Fitzpatrick ‘25 and Nora Fitzpatrick ‘27 of Lombard (Michael Fitzpatrick ‘88); Cole Forsyth ‘27 of Lombard (Don Forsyth ‘91); Ruben Galvan ‘24 of Lombard (Enrico Mazzei ‘85 (step-father)); Zoe Gangas ‘25 of LaGrange (Nick Gangas ‘81); Julie Gedraitis ‘27 of Westmont (Jennifer (Doll) Gedraitis ‘94); Finnegan Grimes ‘26 of Lombard (Joseph Grimes ‘84); Erin Grimsley ‘24 of Itasca (Leonard Grimsley ‘85); Henry Herold ‘26 of Clarendon Hills (Brian Herold ‘94); Sean Hubeny ‘25 of Westmont (Katie (Doll) Hubeny ‘96 and James Hubeny ‘96); Nick Irion ‘25 and Vince Irion ‘25 of Lombard (Dave Irion ‘88); Michael Kavanagh ‘26 of Burr Ridge (Jennifer (Long) Kavanagh ‘97); Brianna Konopacz ‘27 of Woodridge (Cheryl Kirk ‘82); Vincent Knudtson ‘25 of Lombard (Lia (Badalamenti) Knudtson ‘89); Chase Langert ‘26 and Gianna Langert ‘27 of Glen Ellyn (Dan ‘96 and Julie (Landano) Langert ‘96, Chris Gogola ‘87 (deceased)); Jamie Loftus ‘25 of Downers Grove (Christina (Connelly) Loftus ‘86); Angelina Marinelli ‘27 and Isabella Marinelli ‘27 of Lombard (Leah Tomasetti ‘96); Olivia Mateja ‘24 of Lombard (Jim Reed ‘99 (step-father)); Malin McGivern ‘26 of Hinsdale (Matt McGivern ‘93); Zander Montgomery ‘24 of Lombard (Cheryl (Jenkover) Montgomery ‘84 and Daniel Montgomery ‘82); Lilliana Navarro ‘26 of Lombard (Karla Navarro ‘03); *Ava Neustadt ‘26, *Julianna Neustadt ‘26, *Joseph Neustadt ‘27 and *Johnathan Neustadt ‘27 of Lombard (Nicole (Minucciani) Bernardi ‘98, Julie (Savaiano) Borsellino ‘76, Lewis Borsellino ‘76); Margaret Nielsen ‘25 of Lombard (Maureen (O’Neill) Nielsen ‘87); Rory O’Connor ‘24 and Teagan O’Connor ‘27 of Woodridge (Patrick ‘81 and Michelle (Ptak) O’Connor ‘88); Orla O’Flaherty ‘27 of Westmont (Peggy (Batten) O’Flaherty ‘87); Quin Paprockas ‘26 of Bolingbrook (Kerry Paprockas ‘91); *Charlotte Payne Zabojnik ‘27 of Lombard (Samantha Payne ‘02, Cathy (Westerkamp) Payne ‘78); Audrey Ruddy ‘26 of Downers Grove (Brian Ruddy ‘88); *Bryce Ryan ‘26 of Lombard (James ‘00 and Amy (Marino) Ryan ‘00, Deborah (O’Connell) ‘74 and John Ryan ‘74, Kathleen (Happel) Naatz ‘78); Tanner Sebben ‘24 and Ava Sebben ‘25 of Downers Grove (Patricia (Gary) Sebben ‘90); Lily Spanos ‘25 and Jack Spanos ‘27 of Glen Ellyn (Shannon (Herold) Spanos ‘99); Alexander Tack ‘26 of Lombard (Daniel Tack ‘01); Patrick Thompson ‘26 of Naperville (Jennifer (Herold) Thompson ‘89); Collins Whitfield ‘25 of Downers Grove (Katherine (Janko) Whitfield ‘00, Collins Whitfield ‘00).

(*) denotes third generation--parent(s) and grandparent(s) are Montini alumni.