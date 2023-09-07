Skip-the-Line program now in place at Lombard DMV

In an effort to improve customer service and eliminate the unpredictability of wait times at the Lombard Driver and Motor Vehicle Facility (DMV), Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias implemented the Skip-the-Line program which began on Sept. 1.

The Skip-the-Line program for Lombard-area residents includes:

Simplified online services — Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the many services offered online at ilsos.gov, including renewing driver’s licenses or ID cards and license plate stickers.

Appointment scheduling — Customers will be required to make appointments for in-person visits for REAL ID, driver’s license and ID card services and in-car driving tests at the Lombard DMV, 837 S. Westmore Ave.

Those seeking vehicle-related services, such as title and registration or renewing a license plate sticker, do not need to make an appointment and can just walk in.

Upon arrival, customers will check in with DMV staff and “skip the line,” eliminating lines and unpredictable wait times. Customers may visit ilsos.gov or call 844-817-4649 to schedule an appointment. The call center opens at 7 a.m.

All DMVs will extend their hours of operation to 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The Lombard DMV will also be open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

