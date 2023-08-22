Downers Grove, Wheaton among ComEd, Openlands grant recipients

ComEd and Openlands recently announced the 25 recipients of the 2023 Green Region Grant Program. The one-time grants of up to $10,000 each, totaling $199,021, will support nature preservation, mitigate climate change and provide safe habitats for pollinators and other wildlife.

“At ComEd, we strive to support our communities in ways that go beyond safely delivering electricity,” ComEd’s senior vice president of government, regulatory and external affairs Louie Binswanger said in a news release. “The opportunity to give back directly to surrounding nature makes a tangible difference in the lives of our customers, which is why we’re proud to partner with groups like Openlands to invest in public spaces.”

Since the launch of the Green Region grant program in 2012, the program has provided a total of $2.1 million in green space improvements for communities and organizations in northern Illinois. This funding has supported the development of more than 82,000 feet of Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible trails, planted more than 38,000 trees and improved more than 1,400 acres of land. Funding is provided through ComEd, and Openlands, a historic and nationally recognized environmental conservation organization, administers the grants to surrounding communities.

“We are proud to work with ComEd and once again make fulfilling improvements to nature in the Chicagoland area,” Openlands CEO Jerry Adelmann said in the release. “By fostering pollinator populations, planting trees, conducting seed research and upkeeping natural areas, we not only improve the quality of public spaces but also enhance native habitat which helps fight against climate change and the loss of biodiversity.”

The recipients of the 2023 ComEd Green Region Grant Program include:

31st Street Native Plantings and Trees Project (Berwyn): This grant will help the city of Berwyn enhance its urban environment while supporting natural wildlife. Adjacent to the police station and Berwyn’s recreational department, plantings and signage will allow residents and visitors to understand the local community’s role in the ecosystem and its importance in a changing climate.

Patriots Park Pollinator Habitat Restoration (Downers Grove): This grant will help the

Downers Grove Park District fund the installation of native planting areas in the Patriots Park landscape, which will enhance park-goers’ experiences. The installation will include a new landscape of native vegetation, a place to observe wildlife utilizing the enhanced habitat and a chance to “un-plug” in nature.

Level II Arboretum (Wheaton): This grant will help the Theosophical Society in America fund the purchase and planting of 50 trees for a 42-acre, 900-tree Level II public arboretum. Native trees that sustain pollinators, birds and mammals will be prioritized. Public education efforts in this space will include a smartphone-based research tool for arboretum visitors and tree tours.

Details of the ComEd Green Region Program can be found at Openlands.org/GreenRegion.