A 21-year-old Chicago man is facing three felony DUI charges following a crash on I-290 Sunday afternoon that killed a Wheaton man.

Illinois State Police officials say that Jose F. Perez Marin was driving a GMC SUV on I-290 westbound west of Ashland Avenue at about 3 a.m. when he rear-ended a Toyota SUV, causing a chain-reaction crash with two more vehicles.

Benjamin M. Farraday, 25, of Wheaton, a passenger in the Toyota SUV, was transported to the hospital and died from his injuries, officials said.

According to police, Perez Marin and five other people were also injured in the crash. He was arrested by ISP Special Agents after being released from the hospital.

Perez Marin was charged with felony aggravated driving under the influence involving death, as well as two other felony charges. He remains in custody at the Cook County Jail pending his first court appearance.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260519/crime/chicago-man-charged-with-dui-in-i-290-crash-that-killed-25-year-old-from-wheaton/