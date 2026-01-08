Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: OJ Powell, Willowbrook, basketball, senior

Name: OJ Powell

School: Willowbrook, senior

Sport: Basketball

Why he was selected: Powell scored 25 points in a win over Wheeling and in the process, passed Everett Stubblefield III as Willowbrook’s all-time leading scorer with 1,451 points and counting.

He was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Glenbard West basketball’s Ellie Noble, Benet basketball’s Jayden Wright and Glenbard East’s Jacob Marynowski were other nominees.

Here is Powell’s Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What did breaking the scoring record mean to you? Did you know you were getting close? How did you score those points?

Powell: Breaking the scoring record meant a lot to me because I am the number one player (leader) in Willowbrook scoring history. I didn’t know I was close, I just played my game. I scored those points with determination, skills and heart.

Your team is coming off winning a tournament at Christmas. What’s winning that tournament mean? What were keys to winning it?

Powell: Winning the tournament meant a lot to me and my teammates because we were coming off a losing streak and then made a huge comeback going undefeated and ended up winning the tournament. I was excited for me and my team and coach. The keys to winning were being a team and my coaches and lots of water.

What are some season goals the rest of the way?

Powell: Some season goals are to win regional and go further and make more of Willowbrook history.

You play three sports which not many do. How do you balance the three and what has motivated you to keep doing all three?

Powell: Playing three sports is hard, it takes a mental toll on you and me doing it for all four years was exhausting but what keeps me motivated is those who wish they could be in my situation and not take this for granted.

Do you know your plans beyond high school? Do you plan to play sports and which one?

Powell: I’m undecided on the sport I want to play in college but I will be really soon I don’t have a set plan yet due to me playing three sports.