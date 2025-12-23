A Berwyn man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for participating in a burglary ring that targeted video gambling businesses in the suburbs and downstate.

Joseph Montoro, 40, pleaded guilty Dec. 15 in DuPage County Circuit Court to two counts of felony burglary, according to a news release from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

Montoro and four other people were charged in August 2024 with stealing more than $100,000 from machines in Cook, Champaign, DeWitt, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McLean, Peoria, Tazewell and Will counties.

Burglarized businesses included four Tracy’s Bistros in Kane, Kendall, DuPage and Lake counties, and a Dotty’s, Eva’s and Penny’s Place in DuPage. Overall, 22 businesses were affected. The men were accused of taking the money out of gambling machines.

The other four defendants are awaiting trial.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251222/crime/man-gets-10-years-for-burglarizing-video-gambling-businesses/