Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Ashlynn Durkin, Downers Grove North, softball, senior

Name: Ashlynn Durkin

School: Downers Grove North, senior

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Durkin tossed a one-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and had four hits with a homer and three RBIs in a regional final win over Willowbrook.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Twelve strikeouts and a huge day at the plate. What did that mean to get in a playoff game?

Durkin: I was happy to be able to contribute both offensively and defensively. To be able to do it during the playoffs made it that much more special. Any game can be the last at this point so just being able to show up and give my all is my focus right now.

How has the season gone otherwise?

Durkin: The season has been up and down, definitely some close games we should have won throughout the year. It was great to win conference and a regional championship for [Downers Grove North] coach [Eric] Landschoot, especially with it being his last year coaching was very special.

As you look back on your DGN career, what are the moments that stand out?

Durkin: The moments that stand out are probably the games against Downers Grove South. I used to go to those games when I was younger and couldn’t wait to be a part of that atmosphere. It’s a chance to play with and against girls that I grew up playing with. Another moment would be in the sectional championship last year against Marist. It was a 12-inning game that we lost 1-0, but it was such a great game and something that I will always look back on.

It being summer now, what’s a place you’d like to go on vacation that you’ve never been?

Durkin: Summer is packed with softball tournaments until the end of July. I think I get three weeks off before heading to school at Florida Atlantic. If I could vacation anywhere in those off weeks I would definitely want to go to Ibiza.

What TV show could you totally binge in down time?

Durkin: It would definitely be “Love Island” and the new season just came out so I will be binging it.

What’s the last book you read?

Durkin: I read “A Brave New World” for an English class.

What do you plan to study in college?

Durkin: Right now I’m undecided but I’m thinking about something in the medical field.