College of DuPage tuition rates are going up again

College of DuPage has increased tuition rates annually since a pandemic-era freeze, and the upcoming fiscal year will be no different.

The school’s board of trustees has approved a $4-per-credit-hour increase, which will take effect with the fall 2025 semester. That means students who live within the COD community college district will pay $156 per credit hour, including fees.

Illinois students attending the Glen Ellyn-based school from outside the district will pay $359 per credit hour.

“COD, like other institutions, is facing increased operating costs,” College of DuPage Interim President Christine Hammond said in a statement. “Moderate tuition adjustments help address not only those increases but also the growing needs of our students.”

The tuition increase is expected to generate approximately $1.4 million in additional tuition revenues.

Last month, the COD board approved a 3% increase to the compensation pools for administrators as well as managerial and classified staff members for fiscal 2026. The raises were estimated to increase salary costs by roughly $1.58 million.

The COD administration recommended the board consider a tuition increase.

At this time last year, the board adopted an $8-per-credit-hour increase. The current in-district student tuition is $122 per credit hour, with an additional $30 in per-credit-hour fees.

Still, the in-district rate of $152 per credit hour — including technology, student activity and debt service fees — ranked about $8 below the state average, according to a long-term financial forecast presented to the COD board in January.

About 48% of the college’s general fund revenues come from property taxes, Scott Brady, COD’s chief financial officer and treasurer, told trustees then. Tuition and fees account for about 38%.

In an Illinois Community College Chief Financial Officer survey of tuition and fees at other institutions, several have indicated that they will also raise their rates for fiscal 2026, with proposed increases ranging from $3 to $10 per credit hour, according to COD board documents.

“While we take this step to ensure our students’ access to resources needed for success, we know College of DuPage continues to be a great value,” COD Board Chair Christine Fenne said in a statement. “COD’s total cost falls below the state average, and the College provides many scholarships and financial assistance opportunities for those students in need.”

Per college policy, the school publishes the rates and fees taking effect for the fall semester to the public by March 31 of each year.

