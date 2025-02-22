New College of DuPage president to start this summer

Muddassir Siddiqi will take the helm of the College of DuPage as the eighth president in school history, a role that has him returning to Illinois.

“It’s like coming back to home,” Siddiqi said in his first public remarks shortly after the college’s board of trustees approved his appointment this week.

Over his career in higher education, Siddiqi served as the interim college president, provost and vice president of academics and student development at Morton College in Cicero, and executive director of the manufacturing and skills programs at the City Colleges of Chicago. Siddiqi is currently a vice chancellor for the Houston Community College System.

“It’s an honor to join a college that stands as a beacon of educational excellence in Illinois and beyond,” he said.

Siddiqi succeeds Brian Caputo, who retired last year. The COD board appointed Christine Hammond, who will complete her contract on June 30, as interim president while the college conducted a nationwide search that began last fall.

“I believe the trajectory of the College of DuPage has positioned us as a national leader among community colleges,” Siddiqi said. “Together we will build on this legacy, continue to innovate and remain a vital resource for our students and the communities we serve.”

