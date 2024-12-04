Glendale Heights faces lawsuit over officer who killed wife, self

Glendale Heights and its police department are being sued over one of their police officers who shot and killed his wife last year before killing himself.

The wife’s family says the city and department knew officer Michael Huff had a history of suicidal ideation, homicidal ideation, and possibly post-traumatic stress disorder, and that he was using village resources to stalk, harass and intimidate Jacquelyn Huff.

Acting Village Administrator Douglas Flint said on Monday that the village had not been served yet with the lawsuit and that it does not comment on pending litigation.

Village President Chodri Khokhar has, in recent months, repeatedly mentioned the murder in his criticism of police Chief George Pappas.

Huff killed Jacquelyn on Nov. 19, 2023, at their home in Homer Glen. He then killed himself.

The suit was brought by Charles Fonte, Jacquelyn Huff’s father and administrator of her estate. It was filed Nov. 19 in DuPage County Circuit Court.

Glendale Heights police sergeant, wife dead in Homer Glen murder-suicide

Dan Sentina, one of the lawyers who filed the suit, said Huff had disclosed to his superiors that he was thinking about suicide and homicide. The village also knew he was taking medication as part of mental health treatment.

The lawsuit also alleges Huff had stalked, harassed and intimidated other women and that the village and police department knew it.

The lawsuit says Huff used village-owned equipment to track Jacqueline Huff to find her.

Sentina said they believe at least one of Huff’s coworkers helped him find Jacquelyn and confront her.

Attorney Charles Cannon, who also is representing the family, said the village knew that other women had complained about Huff. Cannon also said Huff used a village squad car to track Jacquelyn Huff.

According to reports by the Will County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Huffs’ home on Oct. 14, 2023, to investigate a report of domestic battery. Jacquelyn Huff’s father had come to the home and was accused of punching Michael Huff.

Jacquelyn Huff filed for divorce on Oct. 20, 2023.

On Nov. 19, someone called to report a shooting. Deputies found the Huffs’ bodies in the kitchen. Jacquelyn Huff had been shot several times. Huff shot himself in the head using a gun he owned, according to authorities.

Huff worked for the village for about 20 years.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20241203/news/glendale-heights-faces-lawsuit-over-officer-who-killed-wife-self/