New coffee shop to perk up Wheaton library cafe

With a wall of windows facing Adams Park, the cafe inside the Wheaton Public Library has been a bright and convenient spot for patrons to have a latte and quality reading time.

A new vendor is now set to operate the library cafe with extended hours. The anticipated opening date is June 5, Library Director Betsy Adamowski confirmed.

The name of the business is The Bean Caffe. Yes, that’s two ‘f’s’ and the Italian spelling, Adamowski explained in an announcement to library employees. However, the brand will be simply the The Bean.

While the menu is still being finalized, Adamowski says there will be an assortment of coffee, espressos, specialty lattes, frozen espressos, smoothies, breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, plus salads and other drinks.

“The Bean did a wonderful job with their interview process,” Adamowski said in a statement. “The hours, food selections, business plan and cafe knowledge was outstanding.”

The library established the cafe area — it also has a dedicated entrance — back in 2016, allowing patrons or students to take a coffee break without leaving the premises.

There have been two different vendors running it in the last eight years. The most recent coffee shop, from the Altiro Latin Fusion restaurant group, specialized in horchata but vacated the space on the west side of the building in February.

“Altiro was not able to do the hours that were needed and had staffing issues,” Adamowski said in the statement.

Library leaders issued a request for proposals through the city for concession services and received two. The library board adopted a motion recommending the city allow the new vendor to use the cafe under a service agreement.

Wheaton city council members followed suit, approving a three-year agreement. It stipulates that the vendor pay the city 10% of its gross revenue or $1,000, whichever is greater, as a monthly concession fee.

“I think what we’re looking forward to is having a well-received and successful vendor,” City Manager Michael Dzugan said.

The cafe is expected to be open Mondays through Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

