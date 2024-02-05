Family of man fatally shot by Carol Stream police hires attorney

As authorities continue to investigate the fatal shooting of a man by Carol Stream police Saturday, the family of the man left dead has hired an attorney to conduct their own inquiry.

Civil rights attorney Andrew M. Stroth said the family Isaac Goodlow III, 30, will speak with the media Monday at the scene of the shooting, apartment complex in the 200 block of East St. Charles Road.

“At the time of the shooting, Mr. Goodlow was unarmed and unjustifiably shot and killed by Carol Stream police officers,” Stroth said in a written statement Sunday.

Carol Stream police said officers shot Goodlow while responding to a reported domestic dispute at about 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

Goodlow later was pronounced dead at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, police said.

According to police, officers called to the complex “encountered a tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving situation which resulted in officers discharging their weapons at the alleged domestic violence suspect.”

Police did not further detail what led up to the shooting, but Goodlow’s family members say that he allegedly threw something at one of the officers then was shot in the chest.

No officers were injured, police said.

In a Facebook post, Carol Stream said they were in contact with a representative of the family to extend condolences.

The department has determined that two officers discharged their weapons, police said. In accordance with department policy, both officers have been placed on paid leave while the Public Integrity Team of the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team investigates the shooting.

All involved officers’ body-worn cameras were activated during the encounter and police will release the video in coordination with the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office, authorities said.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240204/news/police-id-man-fatally-shot-by-officers-in-carol-stream/