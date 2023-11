Model train fans were in hobbyist heaven Sunday as dozens of fellow enthusiasts, experts and vendors filled the DuPage County Fairgrounds for The Great Midwest Train Show.

Ronan Monaghan, 8, of Chicago checks out scale trains for sale during the Great Midwest Train Show at the DuPage County Fairgrounds Sunday. (Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

More than 170 exhibitors were on hand for the event, which featured three buildings of train displays, a free test track and model trains kids could run.

