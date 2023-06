A Plainfield man was arrested Tuesday and charged with public indecency, authorities said.

Armando Romero-Mendoza, 42, while working as a manager at a restaurant in the 5100 block of Main Street, Downers Grove, on June 5 allegedly exposed his genitals to an adult female employee at the eatery, authorities said.

Armando Romero-Mendoza has been charged with one count of public indecency, a misdemeanor. He was released on bond pending a future court date.