Montini’s Nikki Kerstein named Class 3 Player of the Year by Illinois Media

Montini's Nikki Kerstein eyes the hoop while getting by Quincy Notre Dame's Ari Buehler during the Class 3A State semifinal game in March at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

Montini senior Nikki Kerstein, Lyons senior Nora Ezike and Nazareth junior Stella Sakalas were all named to the All-State teams by Illinois Media (formerly Associated Press) in voting released Tuesday. The organization also released its Players of the Year for each class.

The Payer of the Year award is named in honor of the late Steve Tappa, a longtime Quad Cities sports writer who played a key role in the running of both the Associated Press state rankings for football and basketball and the All-State teams. The Players of the Year and All-State teams were voted on by members of a statewide media panel.

Kerstein was named Class 3A Player of the Year, Fremd’s Ella Todd for Class 4A, Peoria Notre Dame’s Lexi Baer for Class 2A and Pecatonica’s Elaina Rager for Class 1A.

Named to the Class 4A First Team were Todd, Ezike, Loyola’s Aubrey Galvan, Young’s Destiny Jackson and Kenwood’s Ariella Henigan. Class 4A Second Team was Waubonsie Valley’s Danyella Mporokoso, Sakalas of Nazareth, Alton’s Kiyoko Proctor, Huntley’s Anna Campanelli and Glenbrook South’s Gina Davorija.

Benet’s Lindsay Harzich received honorable mention.

The Class 3A First Team was made up of Kerstein, St. Ignatius’ Reganne Reardon, Freeport’s Paityn London, Butler Prep’s Xyanna Walton and Mount Vernon’s Kamaree Pollard. The Class 3A Second Team was Sterling’s Madison Austin, Centralia’s Jamayah Wallace, Washington’s Avery Tibbs, Landrie Callahan of Morris and Westinghouse’s Jamilah Jackson.