Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Hailey Smith-Young, Fenwick, softball, freshman

Name: Hailey Smith-Young

School: Fenwick, freshman

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Smith-Young slugged two home runs in Fenwick’s 8-2 win over Oak Park-River Forest, the Friars’ first win over their crosstown rivals since 2011.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees were Montini baseball’s Blake Heyer, Downers Grove North track and field’s Rylie Marshall and Benet soccer’s Genevieve Burda.

Here is Smith-Young’s Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What did beating OPRF mean and what does it do to the team’s confidence?

Smith-Young: Beating OPRF was important, not only because they are our crosstown rivals and of course you always want to win those games, but also because it had been so long since we were able to pull a win together against that team. This year’s team felt special from the beginning, and I think this win solidified that.

You had the two homers, either one stand out? How many homers do you have this year?

Smith-Young: I think the first one definitely stood out the most. The score was still pretty close, 4-1, and we already had two outs. I knew it would end up being a big at-bat. These two home runs made my sixth and seventh home runs of the season with varsity.

What makes your team’s offense so good? You’re scoring like 8 runs a game?

Smith-Young: I think what makes our offense so good in particular is we have a lot of experience on the team, in addition to some pretty strong hitters all the way through the lineup. We hit the ball well, and our lineup really plays off each other’s strengths. We also have pretty good communication, both with on deck batters and in the dugout regarding the pitchers we are facing.

After Fenwick’s historic run to state in 2024 how motivated is this group to go back?

Smith-Young: As I mentioned earlier, it is an incredibly talented team and we all work very well together. I think we would all agree we are very excited to make another run!

I saw you participated in a USA softball event? How did you get selected and what was that experience like?

Smith-Young: Yes, the USA Softball National Selection Event. Every year USA Softball holds tryouts for the High Performance Program, ultimately leading to the National Selection Event. I’ve been lucky enough to have been selected as a Top Performer at this event for the last two years. It is an amazing experience, taking place at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Florida. There are so many talented athletes, great competition, and an awesome opportunity to learn from amazing coaches, former and current athletes.. I will be heading back there this December for my fourth year.

When did you start playing softball? Have you played other sports?

Smith-Young: I started playing softball when I was 10 years old, so a little over four years now. Before this I did gymnastics and soccer, but I was not very serious about them. Once I found softball I knew that was the sport I loved.

During middle school I also tried several new sports, playing volleyball and basketball. I was also lucky enough that my middle school had a softball team as well (and won two consecutive championships in our conference - Go Elm Cougars!). Since coming to Fenwick, I also played Volleyball.

Do you have any softball superstitions?

Smith-Young: I guess I am pretty particular about my bats, I have a lot of bats but I have to feel confident in a particular bat that day. I also have to have my arm sleeve, my lucky hair tie, and I wear the same hairstyle to every game. If I hit well the day before, I try to repeat the same routine the following day. Softball players are all very superstitious.

A few non-softball questions: do you have a movie or TV show you’ve watched over and over?

Smith-Young: Lately I have been watching a lot of The Resident, but I also loved the Stranger Things series! Favorite Movie of all time? Moana!

Do you have a walk up song?

Smith-Young: Not lately.. I have always had a hard time picking a good walk-up song. When I was younger, I had Baby Shark as my walk up song for the whole season.

What’s a place you’ve never visited but would like to on a vacation?

Smith-Young: Definitely Hawaii. Ever since visiting and playing softball in Puerto Rico I have been a HUGE fan of the Ocean. I would absolutely love to spend several weeks exploring all the islands of Hawaii.