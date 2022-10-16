Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday-Saturday, Oct. 14-15: Willowbrook volleyball wins Lincoln-Way Central Invite

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Willowbrook
Led by tournament MVP Calli Kenny and all-tournament selection Hannah Kenny, Willowbrook (32-2) won the championship of the Lincoln-Way Central Invite.
Calli Kenny had 12 kills, 11 digs and nine assists, Hannah Kenny 12 kills, 12 assists and seven digs and Grace Conley eight assists and eight digs in a 25-21, 25-23 win over Lincoln-Way East in the championship match.
Calli Kenny had six kills, seven assists and 14 digs, Hannah Kenny four kills and nine assists, and Natalie Cipriano four kills in a 25-14, 25-23 semifinal win over Lockport.
Hannah Kenny had nine kills, 13 assists and seven digs and Calli Kenny nine kills and 11 assists in a 25-16, 25-10 win over Lincoln-Way West.
Glenbard East
The Rams finished 22nd at their Autumnfest tournament, going 1-4. Madison Manning had 21 kills, 31 digs and six aces, Sophia Sommesi 41 kills and 42 digs, Hailey Overlin 32 digs and Maddie Michelon 17 kills and 17 digs for Glenbard East for the tournament.
Wheaton North
The Falcons lost to Plainfield North 25-16, 25-20 and Genoa Kingston 25-16, 25-22, and beat Christian Christian 25-23, 25-20 on Saturday at the Plainfield Central Blocktober Tournament.
Audrey Brcka had 25 kills and 24 digs, Paige Syswerda 37 assists and 17 digs and Paige Amwoza 40 digs over the three matches for Wheaton North (19-14).
BOYS SOCCER
Wheaton Academy 9, St. Edward 0
Cuyler Finnegan and Joshua Mariotti scored two goals and Caleb Mariotti scored a goal and had three assists as the Warriors won the Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Regional championship.
Timothy Christian 1, IC Catholic Prep 0
Ethan Munk scored a first-half goal and Peter Buikema had a shutout in goal for the Trojans in winning the Class 1A Timothy Christian Regional title.