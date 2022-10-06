Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 5: Calli Kenny’s 12 kills power Willowbrook past Glenbard West

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Willowbrook d. Glenbard West 25-23, 25-20
Calli Kenny had 12 kills and seven assists, Hannah Kenny five kills, 10 assists and seven digs, Anna Marinier four kills, Grace Conley three assists and six digs and Elisa Chivilo seven digs for Willowbrook (20-2). Glenbard West dropped to 17-9.
Timothy Christian d. Westmont 25-8, 25-12
Bella Potempa had six kills and two aces, Sadie Orange three kills, Sierra Rieger 18 assists and 10 digs and Clare McQuade six digs and two aces for the Trojans (21-5, 2-2).
Glenbard East d. Elgin 25-17, 25-10
Madison Manning had six kills and three digs, Hailey Overlin nine digs, Sophia Sommesi six digs, Gabby Walton four kills and Hannah Meyer three kills and 10 assists for the Rams (10-16).
BOYS SOCCER
Glenbard East 3, Fenton 0
David Hernandez, Zachary Pfister and Josue Roman scored goals for the Rams.
Wheaton Academy 2, Marian Central 0
Joshua Mariotti and Josiah Pitts scored second-half goals as Wheaton Academy (10-4-3, 5-1)) won its regular season finale with its 10th shutout of the year. Declan Finnegan made one save in goal.