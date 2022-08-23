August 23, 2022
DuPage and Cook County Prep Sports

Girls Volleyball: Suburban Life’s 5 Players to Watch

By Bill Stone

Montini's Jordan Heatherly sets the ball against Pleasant Plains in the Class 2A State championship at Redbird Arena in Normal. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in Normal. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The girls volleyball season starts this week. Here are five players to watch around the Suburban Life coverage area.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Benet Academy's Annie Eschenbach and Evelyn Blacha celebrate a point against St. Charles North in a girls volleyball game in St. Charles Thursday, September 2, 2021. (John Starks/John Starks)

Annie Eschenbach, Benet, senior, middle: The 6-3 Eschenbach is a Xavier recruit and will be relied upon even more in the Redwings’ powerful attack after being third in kills (160) and second in blocks (48) in 2021. She was part of the 1st Alliance 17 Gold team’s Open title at the USA Volleyball nationals.

Ava Falduto, IC Catholic Prep, junior, outside hitter: The Penn State recruit and third-year starter collected 310 kills, 61 aces and 254 digs for the Knights’ 2A sectional finalists. The 5-8 libero by trade again will contribute to all six rotations as an outside hitter.

Montini's Jordan Heatherly powers a shot against Pleasant Plains in the Class 2A State championship at Redbird Arena in Normal. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in Normal. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Jordan Heatherly, Montini, senior, setter: The 5-11 Memphis recruit is a returning captain from last season’s 40-1 powerhouse that won the 2A state championship. Heatherly, who led the Broncos in assists (642) and aces (53), was all-tournament for the 1st Alliance 17 Gold team’s USA Volleyball 17 Open national championship lineup in June.

Willowbrook's Calli Kenny returns the ball Willowbrook during their Class 4A Bartlett Sectional final win over Wheaton Warrenville South at Bartlett High School on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Calli Kenny, Willowbrook, junior, outside hitter/opposite/setter: The 2021 Suburban Life all-area player and two-time All-WSC Gold selection was a key component to Willowbrook’s historic 37-2 season and first sectional title with a team-best 321 kills and 70 aces. She also was second in digs (232).

Nazareth's Katherine Sandt sets the ball against Belvidere North in the Class 3A State championship at Redbird Arena in Normal. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in Normal. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Kitty Sandt, Nazareth, senior, setter/right side: The 6-1 three-year starter and Clemson recruit was integral to the 3A Roadrunners’ first state championship as a setter (team-high 393 assists) and also was second in kills (224) to Suburban Life Player of the Year Katie Hurta, now at Penn State.

