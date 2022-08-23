Girls Volleyball: Suburban Life’s 5 Players to Watch

The girls volleyball season starts this week. Here are five players to watch around the Suburban Life coverage area.
Annie Eschenbach, Benet, senior, middle: The 6-3 Eschenbach is a Xavier recruit and will be relied upon even more in the Redwings’ powerful attack after being third in kills (160) and second in blocks (48) in 2021. She was part of the 1st Alliance 17 Gold team’s Open title at the USA Volleyball nationals.
I am SO beyond excited and grateful to announce that I have verbally committed to Penn State to continue my academic and volleyball career!! The BIGGEST thank you to my parents, family, teammates, coaches, and every single person that I have met on this journey. WE ARE!!!💙🦁 pic.twitter.com/XaPtHHXylI— Ava Falduto (@AvaFalduto) June 19, 2022
Ava Falduto, IC Catholic Prep, junior, outside hitter: The Penn State recruit and third-year starter collected 310 kills, 61 aces and 254 digs for the Knights’ 2A sectional finalists. The 5-8 libero by trade again will contribute to all six rotations as an outside hitter.
Jordan Heatherly, Montini, senior, setter: The 5-11 Memphis recruit is a returning captain from last season’s 40-1 powerhouse that won the 2A state championship. Heatherly, who led the Broncos in assists (642) and aces (53), was all-tournament for the 1st Alliance 17 Gold team’s USA Volleyball 17 Open national championship lineup in June.
Calli Kenny, Willowbrook, junior, outside hitter/opposite/setter: The 2021 Suburban Life all-area player and two-time All-WSC Gold selection was a key component to Willowbrook’s historic 37-2 season and first sectional title with a team-best 321 kills and 70 aces. She also was second in digs (232).
Kitty Sandt, Nazareth, senior, setter/right side: The 6-1 three-year starter and Clemson recruit was integral to the 3A Roadrunners’ first state championship as a setter (team-high 393 assists) and also was second in kills (224) to Suburban Life Player of the Year Katie Hurta, now at Penn State.