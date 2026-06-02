Nazareth’s Landon Thome named Gatorade Illinois baseball Player of the Year for second straight season

Nazareth’s Landon Thome waits to bat against Joliet Catholic on earlier this season in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Nazareth senior Landon Thome has been named the Gatorade Illinois baseball Player of the Year for the second consecutive year, the school announced in a news release Tuesday.

The son of MLB Hall of Famer Jim Thome, Thome has led Nazareth to a 27-9 record up to this point and the program’s ninth consecutive regional title. The Roadrunners play Montini in a sectional semifinal on Wednesday at Nazareth.

The Florida State commit batted .535 during the regular season with seven home runs and 29 runs batted in, along with 57 runs scored and eight triples with a 1.676 OPS.

He is 49 for 50 on stolen base attempts, setting Nazareth single-season records for both steals and triples.

Thome, Nazareth’s Male Athlete of the Year and the East Suburban Catholic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, is ranked the nation’s No. 19 prospect in the Class of 2026 by Prep Baseball Report and the No. 56 overall draft prospect by Baseball America.

Thome has also maintained a 3.71 GPA in the classroom.

“Landon is an outstanding representative of both the Nazareth Academy athletic program and our school community. What truly sets him apart is his character,” Nazareth coach Lee Milano said in a statement announcing the award.

“Landon competes with humility, carries himself with professionalism, and leads with integrity. In more than 30 years of coaching at Nazareth Academy, I can confidently say Landon is one of the finest young men I have had the privilege to coach, a true reflection of his family and the values they have instilled.”

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states across 12 different high school sports – football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track and field – and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.