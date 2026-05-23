York girls water polo advances to state championship game, to face Stevenson in final

Friday evening’s girls water polo state semifinals at Barrington saw a pair of pitched battles that ended with York and Stevenson emerging to Saturday’s 6 p.m. final.

York 13, St. Ignatius 12: Survive and advance.

That’s what Mark Giuliani’s Dukes needed to do after seeing an 8-4 halftime edge dissolve in the Barrington Natatorium pool before they regained their bearings.

A putback from junior defender Kate McCarthy with 23 seconds remaining in regulation off a missed attempt by sophomore teammate Sophia Kamenica sent the Dukes (24-6-1) to the program’s first state title game berth.

“I have full faith in Sophia to make any shot she takes, but just in case I had to be ready,” a jubilant McCarthy said.

“I was waiting by the two meter (mark) making sure I didn’t get called (offside). I just wanted to win this game.”

Kamenica then came back from her miss to deflect a pass by St. Ignatius (22-5) that sought to set up a game-tying score in the closing seconds that preserved the win.

She also set up junior center Emily Jensen’s game-leading sixth score that put York up 12-11 with 2:36 left.

Three of Wolf Pack junior center Isabella Hobson’s team-high 5 goals helped fuel their comeback attempt that included game-tying tallies by junior Isabella Curiel at 11 (2:53) and freshman Delaney Mulcrone at 12 (:41).

Stevenson 14, Naperville North 8: The second semifinal became an event for Stevenson senior utility Olivia Spieth to display her shooting prowess.

The first of her game-high six scores came just 27 seconds into the game and would set the tone for the three-time defending state champion Patriots to earn their ninth straight ticket to Saturday’s final.

It is the 11th for the Patriots and 15th overall for their mentor Jeff Wimer when his 4 finals appearances at Mundelein in the 1990s are included.

“We all play as a team. We’re not built of individual (talents),” a humble Speith said of her team’s effort.

“Together we play knowing what each other can do.”

Speith’s next 3 goals helped Stevenson (34-1) break free from an early 1-1 tie that aided the Patriots’ 6-1 advantage after one.

Her junior utility squadmate Caroline Bichhoff added two of her four tallies in the second which gave the Patriots a 9-3 cushion at the break.

Freshman utility Grace Tosyali added a pair of scores in the third and completed a hat trick in the fourth as the lead got as high as 13-4 with 5:40 remaining.

On attempting shots, Speith spoke about having the most important ingredient-confidence.

“I’m confident in my ability to get the ball in the back of the net. It’s been a good run in the state tournament so far.”

Senior Cate Czochara led the Huskies (30-2) with a trio of goals. They will face Ignatius in the 1:30 p.m. third-place game.