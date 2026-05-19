Paige Rook hits 11th homer as Downers South wins regular season finale: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Downers Grove South 13, Lincoln-Way Central 9

Paige Rook hit her 11th homer of the year and went 3 for 5 with a double, the homer and four RBIs and Natalia Manganello was 4 for 4 with a double for the Mustangs (22-60 in their regular season finale.

Baseball

Riverside-Brookfield 2, DePaul Prep 0

Ronnie Murray struck out nine in a complete-game three-hit shutout for the visiting Bulldogs (19-8).

Michael Kallas singled in Eli Costello to break a scoreless tie in the fourth and R-B tacked on a run in the sixth.

Lemont 7, Tinley Park 0

Nate Zdenovec struck out seven in a complete-game two-hit shutout and Lemont (27-3) broke the game open with six runs in the the bottom of the sixth. Zane Schneider singled in two runs in that sixth inning.

Hinsdale South 2, Morton 1

Braeden Koperski scattered five hits with one run allowed and two strikeouts over six innings and Ethan Rodriguez earned the save for the Hornets (13-18, 10-6 West Suburban Gold) in Darien. Frank Waitkus was 3 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI double in Hinsdale South’s two-run fourth.

Oak Park-River Forest 8, York 4

The host Huskies scored four runs in the bottom of the second and went on to the West Suburban Silver win. Madden Taylor was 2 for 3 with a run scored and Evan Mendiola had a hit, run scored and RBI for York (13-16, 6-10).

Girls Lacrosse

Riverside-Brookfield 24, Kenwood 6

The Bulldogs were a winner in the playoff game.