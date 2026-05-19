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My Suburban Life

Paige Rook hits 11th homer as Downers South wins regular season finale: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Downers Grove South logo

Downers Grove South logo

By Joshua Welge

Softball

Downers Grove South 13, Lincoln-Way Central 9

Paige Rook hit her 11th homer of the year and went 3 for 5 with a double, the homer and four RBIs and Natalia Manganello was 4 for 4 with a double for the Mustangs (22-60 in their regular season finale.

Baseball

Riverside-Brookfield 2, DePaul Prep 0

Ronnie Murray struck out nine in a complete-game three-hit shutout for the visiting Bulldogs (19-8).

Michael Kallas singled in Eli Costello to break a scoreless tie in the fourth and R-B tacked on a run in the sixth.

Lemont 7, Tinley Park 0

Nate Zdenovec struck out seven in a complete-game two-hit shutout and Lemont (27-3) broke the game open with six runs in the the bottom of the sixth. Zane Schneider singled in two runs in that sixth inning.

Hinsdale South 2, Morton 1

Braeden Koperski scattered five hits with one run allowed and two strikeouts over six innings and Ethan Rodriguez earned the save for the Hornets (13-18, 10-6 West Suburban Gold) in Darien. Frank Waitkus was 3 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI double in Hinsdale South’s two-run fourth.

Oak Park-River Forest 8, York 4

The host Huskies scored four runs in the bottom of the second and went on to the West Suburban Silver win. Madden Taylor was 2 for 3 with a run scored and Evan Mendiola had a hit, run scored and RBI for York (13-16, 6-10).

Girls Lacrosse

Riverside-Brookfield 24, Kenwood 6

The Bulldogs were a winner in the playoff game.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.