Hinsdale Central wins West Suburban Silver boys track title: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Track and Field

West Suburban Silver

Hinsdale Central (122 points) edged Downers Grove North (112) for the West Suburban Silver title in the meet held at Proviso East.

Hinsdale Central event winners included Dominic Tresslar in the 100 (10.88 seconds) and 200 (21.77), Johnny Krueger in the 3,200 (9:35.55) and the 4x400 relay (3:21.24).

Downers Grove North winners included William Surratt in the 800 (1:53.87), Philip Cupial in the 1,600 (4:07.46), Jake Davero in the long jump (6.97 meters) and James Potter in the triple jump (13.06).

Fourth-place Glenbard West had wins from Benjamin Schoettle in the 110 hurdles (13.90) and 300 hurdles (38.88), the 4x100 relay (41.94) and Bode Haber in the pole vault (4.27 meters).

Fifth-place Lyons had a win from Joey Bockwell in shot put (18.34 meters).

York had wins from 4x200 relay (1:28.24) and 4x800 relay (8:02.91).

West Suburban Gold (Wednesday result)

Downers Grove South (157) edged Morton (151) with Willowbrook third in the meet held at Leyden.

DGS winners included Tayshaun Austin in the 200 (22.57), Andrew Erdal in the 400 (52.11), Conrad Saner in the 1,600 (4:14.90), Mike Gentile in the shot put (14.95 meters) and discus (46.41) and Patrick Durkin in the pole vault (4.42).

Baseball

Lyons 4, Hinsdale Central 3

Nick Hines singled in Blake Ragsdale with two outs in the bottom of the seventh as the Lions (20-7, 11-4) earned the dramatic West Suburban Silver win.

Hinsdale Central (18-10, 9-5) had tied it 3-3 in the sixth on Dylan Kassab’s two-run single.

Jack Slightom struck out 11 for Lyons, going the distance and allowing six hits and a walk with two earned runs. Patrick Connors was 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored for Hinsdale Central.

York 11, Glenbard West 10

Chris Winton doubled in Matt Young with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, giving the Dukes (12-15, 6-9 West Suburban Silver) a walk-off win in Elmhurst.

Glenbard West (15-16, 7-11) had tied it at 10-10 in the top of the seventh on Charlie Harvey’s two-run double.

Madden Taylor was 3 for 3 with three RBIs, and Nathan Patterson had two hits and two runs scored for York, which scored eight runs in the bottom of the first before Glenbard West clawed back.

Nate Frazier was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored for Glenbard West.

Westmont 14, Proviso East 7

Ricky Yenkin had two singles, three RBIs and three runs scored, C.J. Balcer had three singles, four RBIs and a run scored, and Hank Barrett scored three runs for Westmont (25-9).

Downers Grove South 9, Reavis 7

Cole Schwartz had a two-run, tie-breaking double with one out in the top of the eighth, and the Mustangs (16-11, 10-5) went on to the West Suburban Gold win in Addison.

Aidan Kanazawa was 4 for 5 with three runs scored and came home on that Schwartz double. Casey Wierda was 2 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs for Downers Grove South.

Lemont 9, Reavis 2

Mike Kalkowski had two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored and Cannon Madej two singles, two runs scored and an RBI, while Grady Garofalo had two singles and two runs scored for Lemont (25-3, 13-0).

Wheaton Warrenville South 8, Lake Park 4

AJ Rogers had an inside-the-park homer in the first inning and scored two runs and drove in two for the game, and winning pitcher Reece Franks struck out eight in 5⅔ innings while getting two hits and scoring two runs at the plate for the visiting Tigers (15-12-1, 8-10 DuKane Conference).

Wheaton North 4, Geneva 2

Zander Zielinski scattered seven hits and struck out four in a complete-game effort and had two hits and an RBI at the plate as the Falcons beat the DuKane Conference-leading Vikings for the second straight day. Jacob Bergeron had a solo homer, and Nic Pisciotta scored two runs for Wheaton North (14-16, 8-9 DuKane).

Glenbard East 11, East Aurora 1

Carter Hoovel and Emmett Lavin each drove in two runs and four pitchers combined on a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Rams (17-10-1, 15-2 Upstate Eight Conference) in Lombard.

South Elgin 17, Riverside-Brookfield 0

Braeden Novak and Nicholas Baca had doubles for two of the four hits for the Bulldogs (18-8, 12-5 Upstate Eight).

St. Viator 6, St. Francis 2

James McGrath was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the visiting Spartans (15-15).

Softball

Glenbard South 9, West Chicago 3

The Raiders scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth and went on to the Upstate Eight Conference win in Glen Ellyn.

Paige Foster-Simbulan had a two-run double in the inning and had two hits and three RBIs for the game. Emma Full also drove in three runs, and Delany Nelson had three hits and a run scored for Glenbard South (14-9).

Montini 12, Willowbrook 10

Cedona Barrett hit a three-run homer, drove in four runs and scored two, and Brooke Wills and Cameron Fox also went deep for Montini (21-8) in Lombard. Fox also struck out 13.

For Willowbrook, Liz Pettinger had three RBIs and two runs scored.

Providence 7, Benet 6

The Redwings scored three runs in the top of the seventh, but the Celtics walked it off with three runs in the bottom half on Maddie Pochos’ three-run double.

Lanie Rosner was 2 for 3 with a run scored, and Ana Schaefer had a double, run scored and RBI for Benet (18-16, 9-3).

South Elgin 11, Riverside-Brookfield 8

The visiting Storm scored six runs in the fourth inning, then held off R-B’s five-run rally in the seventh.

Mia Melendez was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and RBI, Kate Hamilton was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Trinity Stevenson 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored for the Bulldogs (24-3, 13-2 Upstate Eight).

Boys Volleyball

Glenbard South d. Streamwood 25-13, 25-9

Emmett Foster Simbulan had six kills and three blocks, Troy Oleksak five kills, Jackson McCabe four kills and three blocks and Owen Stauber 11 assists for the Raiders (23-12, 4-2).