Social service workers in Downers Grove offer resources to residents

Elizabeth Shlah was hired as the Downers Grove Public Library's first full-time social worker in 2025. (Photo provided by Downers Grove Public Library)

It takes a village to help a village.

In the last several years, Downers Grove has dedicated resources to doing just that.

Both the village of Downers Grove and the Downers Grove Public Library have added social workers to their staff to help residents facing challenges related to mental health, substance abuse, housing or homelessness, domestic violence, employment-related assistance and senior services.

The Downers Grove Public Library in June hired Elizabeth Shlah as its first full-time social worker.

In 2020, the library began a partnership with Aurora University to have two social work interns.

Before Shlah’s arrival, the library measured the interactions between its social workers and residents and saw the true need and high demand for this service in the community, she said.

From 2023 to 2024, for example, the social work intern program saw a 541% increase in interactions, with 30% of those related to seniors.

Shlah said the four most prominent types of interactions she sees within the community are employment, housing, mental health and senior services.

Sometimes, library patrons find Shlah by simply walking into the library. Or, they can book appointments online or by phone.

“People are generally surprised and grateful” to find a social worker at the library, she said, “It totally makes sense. The library is such a hub in the community for referrals and information. To have someone who specializes in that here is a good thing to have.”

Recently, Shlah has noticed an uptick in the need for food, transportation resources and referrals to agencies that provide emergency funds.

“People are trying to see where they can spread their money out a little bit,” she said.

Shlah said the library’s evening and weekend hours make it easier for patrons to access her services.

“I am here sometimes until 9 p.m. and that eliminates some of the barriers that people may have with social services,” Shlah said.

While many municipalities today do have a social worker designated through their police department, Heather Lippe has been a full-time social worker for the village of Downers Grove for the past four years.

Still, in her role, she works with various agencies in the village, including both the police and fire departments, finance and public works.

“They may identify a resident who has a need to talk with me,” Lippe said.

“I do get residents that call me or hear about a village social worker through word of mouth,” she added.

“My goal is to listen to what the issue that the resident or family member is having and connect them with the agencies and providers that are doing that work,” Lippe said. “They might be calling about one item, but in talking with them, it can blossom into something else.”

Each month, Lippe reports statistics to the Downers Grove Human Service Commission, which reviews and evaluates matters of social concern in the village on issues relating to youth, senior citizens, families, minorities and other social groups.

Financial needs, housing, legal resources, senior assistance, mental health, transportation and food needs are among the gamut of issues Lippe hears about from residents.

“The bulk of the people I talk to are 50 and older,” she said.

Otherwise, she assists families with aging parents and families with a member experiencing dementia or other cognitive issues.

“It is not just mental health. It is the loss of independence and things like that as people are aging,” she said. “Transportation is a big issue among seniors.”

Some may temporarily lose the ability to drive or just cannot drive anymore, Lippe said.

“We try to keep them as independent as possible and out in the community and not isolated,” she said.

Lippe had nearly 800 referrals in 2025.

She is busy attending local meetings to keep abreast of how federal changes may impact residents in need, to “see what they are seeing and what they are doing to make up” for the loss of federal funding.

Downers Grove Township also offers support services for township residents.

Corin Hammond, a member of the Downers Grove Township Mental Health Advisory Committee, said the township is “a hidden little gem.”

The township offers an adult day center, ride sharing, senior services, a medical equipment lending closet, general assistance, emergency assistance and low-income home energy assistance.

In September 2025, Downers Grove Township provided 65 activities for seniors. In addition, it provided more than $17,000 in general and emergency assistance to township residents in need.