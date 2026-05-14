Longtime Downers Grove resident’s new book offers side-by-side comparison of village’s history

Greg Elisha's book, "Downers Grove Past and Present," features 40 side-by-side photo comparisons of the past and present locations in Downers Grove. (Photo provided by Greg Elisha)

The evolution of Downers Grove is showcased in a new visual book created by a longtime resident.

“Downers Grove Past and Present” features 40 side-by-side photo comparisons of the past and present locations in Downers Grove.

The book was written by Greg Elisha, who said that after moving to the community, he was drawn to the village’s local history.

“My mind started to wander and think about the people that lived here before us,” Elisha said.

He said the residents and business owners from that era probably did the same things as we do, like “walk into town and head to a bar or restaurant.”

Those thoughts led Elisha on a journey to create a book that highlighted the places that shaped life in Downers Grove.

His interest in the community’s history started when he volunteered to help out with the Downers Grove Historical Society’s website. Elisha later joined the group to assist with planning events.

As part of his volunteer work, Elisha began sifting through old photos.

“I was very intrigued by them and would look for details and see people and wonder what their story was,” he said.

Soon, he began to focus on various structures in the village.

“The more I worked with these photos, [the more] I started thinking about the buildings. Is it still here? What has changed?” Elisha said.

No book about the history of Downers Grove had been published since the 1980s, so Elisha set off on a mission to visually capture the present and the past.

Interestingly, he said, sometimes it was present-day photos that were harder to capture than the earlier pictures.

“Some of the older photos were torn up, and I had to recreate them,” he said.

But he found it difficult to capture photos of current buildings that were not obscured by vehicles or the additional landscaping that now exists in downtown Downers Grove.

“The town is a lot busier today,” he said. “Back in the day, looking at old photos, you may see one horse carriage coming down Main Street. Now there could be 100 cars waiting for a train to go by.”

Main Street from the late 1950s is featured on the book’s cover; the back photo is the same, but taken recently.

Much has changed over the years.

Downtown Downers Grove used to have grocery stores, gas stations, a Sears store and Walgreens.

It was “the place you went to shop and get things done,” Elisha said.

Today, downtown Downers Grove is the place people go for entertainment, coffee or dinner, he said.

On one occasion, Elisha was taking photos of the Pierce Downer home, one of the oldest houses in Downers Grove, with his colleague Michelle Lytle.

He said the owner came outside and, after hearing about the project, welcomed them inside and gave them a tour.

Elisha also included photos in the book of two historic spots in Downers Grove that no longer exist.

One location, near the Tivoli Theatre, is now a taxi stand, but once was a park with a “beautiful fountain that was installed to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence,” Elisha said.

Elisha wonders what led to its demolition and why it wasn’t preserved.

Another notable change Elisha discovered is at the site of the Main and Maple Apartments, where a “gorgeous brick church” once stood.

The book also includes a photo of an intersection at Maple Avenue near the train tracks. Elisha said, “Back in the day, that road was super steep.”

“If you went over a little bit fast, it could feel a bit like a roller coaster ride,” he said.

Elisha hopes his book helps Downers Grove residents “cherish what we have right here and have serious thoughts before we remove anything.”

A book launch party was held March 29, intentionally scheduled near the village’s incorporation date of March 31, 1873.