Downers Grove FounderFest Week celebrates community’s history, heritage

The Downers Grove Historical Society invites the community to celebrate local history, heritage and hometown pride during FoundersFest Week 2026, a week-long series of events honoring the people and stories that shaped Downers Grove. (Courtesy Downers Grove Historical Society)

The Downers Grove Historical Society invites the community to celebrate local history, heritage and hometown pride during FoundersFest Week 2026, a week-long series of events honoring the people and stories that shaped Downers Grove.

Taking place in late April and early May, FoundersFest Week is the Historical Society’s signature celebration, bringing together residents of all ages for meaningful events that connect past and present.

The week kicks off with the annual Pine Hollow Golf Tournament on April 25. That same day you can also choose to join the Greener Grove at the Hoopers Hollow for the Foresters Tree Walk.

On April 29, a highlight of the FoundersFest Week is the annual Night at the Tivoli, an evening of celebration recognizing those who continue to shape the community. The program will include the Historical Society honoring 2026 Historian of the Year Rich Kulovany for his contributions to preserving local history and continuing with the film premier of Jim Toth’s Node Films documentary highlighting Tomlinson Holman, a Downers Grove native who revolutionized motion picture sound.

The final day of FoundersFest is May 2. Participants can start the morning with a Family Bike Ride or Walking the Grove with the Windy City Walkers. Continue the day at the signature FoundersFest event where the Founder of the Year Ceremony will be held at the historic Main Street Cemetery.

This year’s honoree, Nathan Alonzo Belden, will be recognized for his role as one of the earliest settlers whose contributions helped establish the community. The ceremony offers a unique opportunity to reflect on Downers Grove’s origins in a setting deeply connected to its history.

The day will conclude with Country in the Park at the Downers Grove Museum Families can enjoy hands-on history experiences such as a live blacksmith demonstration, a petting zoo, live music and interactive activities that highlight 19th Century life.

All events are open to the public. For more information about FoundersFest and specific event details and updates, visit dghistory.org/events/