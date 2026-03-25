Celebrate springtime with numerous events at Glen Ellyn Park District

Celebrate spring with Glen Ellyn Park District in late April and May, including the Tween Neon Glow Silent Disco, Fitness Free Week and the Ackerman Pickleball Tournament.

Earth Week - April 20, through April 26. Celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day with a week of environmental experiences in Glen Ellyn. Activities include a Wildflower Watercolor class, a Migration Morning Bird Walk, a City Nature Challenge, a Forest Bathing Wellness Walk and more. Registration is required for all activities at gepark.org/register.

Family Bingo Night - 5 to 7 p.m. May 1, at Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. Spend an evening at Ackerman SFC filled with bingo, pizza and prizes. Several rounds will be played with prizes awarded at the end of each round. No registration is required, and bingo cards are $1 each. This event is open to all ages, but children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Touch-a-Truck - 10 a.m. to noon May 2 at Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave. See and explore a variety of big trucks and other things on wheels, plus interact with the drivers, take pictures and participate in raffles. Admission is free and no registration is required.

Tween Neon Glow Silent Disco - 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 7 at Lake Ellyn Boathouse, 645 Lenox Road. Tweens will dance the night away with wireless headphones in a space glowing with neon decorations and black lights. They’ll enjoy pizza and snacks and show off their best neon-inspired outfits. Prizes will be awarded for the best-dressed to the theme. This event is $25 for park district residents and $30 for nonresidents and is intended for ages 9-12.

Fitness Free Week - May 11, to May 17 at the Ackerman SFC. Discover the benefits of a great workout at Ackerman SFC during Free Week. To participate in free access to the fitness center and group fitness classes, register at the Ackerman SFC front desk during Free Week. Participants must be 18 or older with a valid ID, or if under 18, be accompanied by an adult.

May Blood Drive - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 12 at Ackerman SFC. Save a life this May by taking part in a blood drive with Versiti Blood Center of Illinois. Appointments are recommended for blood donations, but walk-ups are welcome.

Spring Cleaning Flea Market - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 16 at Maryknoll Park. Discover quality items from community members who are selling, bartering or trading their gently used goods at this free event.

Ackerman Pickleball Tournament - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 30 at Ackerman Park, 800 St. Charles Road. Enjoy a day of friendly competition at the pickle courts, perfect for players looking to gain experience and meet others who love the game. Divisions include Recreational (ranking below 3.5) and Competitive (ranking above 3.5). Participation in this 18+ event is $20 for district residents and $30 for nonresidents. Registration is required for both partners of each team.