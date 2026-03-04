Colin Stack, Benet slam past Yorkville into sectional final

Benet's Colin Stack (42) handles the ball during their Class 4A Bolingbrook Sectional semifinal basketball game between Yorkville at Benet, March 3, 2026 in Bolingbrook. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Edvardas Stasys doesn’t look up often at players on the basketball court, but Benet’s 6-foot-8 junior knows what’s going to happen when he throws it up to 7-foot-1 teammate Colin Stack.

Has Stasys seen anyone like Stack?

“His size? No, Colin is one of a kind,” Stasys said with a laugh. “He definitely stands out against pretty much any team we face and he’s super active. When we’re able to get it to him he’s always able to finish.”

Stasys found Stack for a dunk for the first score of Tuesday’s game with Yorkville. Stack dunked in the game’s first two baskets.

It set the tone for Benet’s dominating 67-30 win over Yorkville in the Class 4A Bolingbrook Sectional semifinal.

Benet (33-1) advanced to Friday’s sectional final against the Neuqua Valley-Bolingbrook winner.

Stasys had 19 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists, Stack 12 points and five rebounds and Jayden Wright 12 points for Benet. Braydon Porter scored 12 points, Gabe Sanders and Joey Jakstys seven each for Yorkville (16-13).

Stack was active from the jump, with his two dunks, a steal and two rebounds in the game’s first few minutes.

The dunks jump-started Benet’s 15-3 first quarter.

“I’m a little numb to it, but it is fun to see everyone else energized and it gives big momentum to our team,” Stack said. “I just play off my teammates and stay active on the glass and on defense. That was my main focus tonight.”

The two teams provided a striking contrast. Benet, defending state champion, won its 30th straight game, all but four by double figures. Thirteenth-seeded Yorkville, meanwhile, came in as the lowest seed remaining in Class 4A.

“We can’t overlook any team. These playoffs can go any way,” said Stasys, who had heard of defending Class 4A runner-up Warren getting upset Tuesday. “No matter what the other team’s record is, we need to compete to the best of our ability.”

Stack and Stasys do so by playing well off each other. Stack ended up with five dunks, the last one also off a feed from Stasys.

“We always know if we attack the rim, his guy will have to help or I’ll have a layup,” Stasys said. “If he comes, dump off to Colin and we know how that goes. It’s a dunk every time.”

Not only are Stack and Stasys big, but they’re also athletic and mobile, able to guard inside and outside. That comes in handy against other athletic posts like Porter and Jakstys, who had just four points combined in the first half.

“Ed is a pretty versatile player, he moves well for his size and is athletic and is long,” Benet coach Gene Heidkamp said. “He can guard certain players on the perimeter allows Colin to defend at the basket but Colin moves well too.”

Stack goes stretches without seeing the ball in Benet’s offense, but he scored eight points during the third quarter Tuesday.

And the third-year varsity player does way more than score, as Heidkamp knows.

“Sometimes I think he’s underrated and under-appreciated,” Heidkamp said. “To me Colin is the best big man in the state. Now I’m biased obviously but I see it every day. He impacts the game, offensively, defense, on the glass, he can handle it, he can shoot it with his size, he blocks shots. He’s a winning type player.”

Yorkville was coming off the euphoria of winning its first regional title in 21 years, but it was a rough start Tuesday. The Foxes shot just 4-for-20 with nine turnovers while trailing 31-9 at halftime.

Meanwhile Wright had 10 points and Stasys nine by half.

“[Wright] just burned us with everybody we put on him, we had to keep switching. They do a good job picking you apart and they find your weakness, like a college or an NBA team and it’s tough,” Yorkville coach John Holakovsky said.

“We missed four layups early, had some turnovers and it kind of snowballed. Tough to recover from.”

Porter and Jakstys scored Yorkville’s first 11 points of the third quarter, an 8-0 run cutting the margin as low as 18. The two sophomores are the foundation for the Foxes to build on to try to return to a game like this.

“We built a legacy here, set some school history, first regional in 21 years,” Holakovsky said. “We wanted more but we accomplished a lot. We had a lot of adversity, we were able to overcome it. Now it’s back to work.”