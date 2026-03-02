Milavec closes the book on tenure as Downers Grove library director

Downers Grove Public Library Director Julie Milavec receives a plaque from Mayor Bob Barnett recognizing her as the 2025 Illinois Library Association Librarian of the Year. (Courtesy Village of Downers Grove)

On her very first day of retirement, Downers Grove Public Library’s long-time director Julie Milavec will set off on the first of many upcoming adventures.

“In the next two months, I will be in three international locations and four domestic ones,” Milavec said.

“We have a very busy travel schedule ahead of us,” she said, including a “bucket-list trip” with her mom to the Galapagos Islands and Machu Picchu.

Milavec, whose last day was Monday, spent the past few weeks marking the “lasts” for events and meetings she routinely attended both within the library and on the boards of library-related organizations.

“Usually when I am coming off one board, I am starting another,” she said. “It has been very strange to be done.”

The long-time library director spent her last days on the job packing her personal belongings in boxes and saying goodbye to her fellow staff members, library board members and the Downers Grove community.

An official farewell reception was held following the February library board meeting last week.

During that meeting, library board members lauded Milavec for her work and dedication.

“Her grace under pressure and deep knowledge of libraries has been a gift to both the library and the board,” said board member Barnali Khuntia, who mentioned many of Milavec’s achievements.

But those many accomplishments do not define Milavec’s career in Downers Grove, Khuntia said.

“More than anything that can be tracked on a a spreadsheet, Julie has paved the way for the library to be a bastion of equity, diversity and inclusion within our community and in the library world,” Khuntia said.

“Because of her commitment to library values and to the DGPL, the library’s ability to remain a place for everyone has withstood some of the greatest tests. For that I am grateful and so are the community members of Downers Grove.”

“Thank you for being an incredible director. Thank you for being my friend. It has been an honor to work beside you in DGPL,” Khuntia said.

“I think the general population of Downers Grove doesn’t really realize what an asset she is and (her) depth of knowledge” said board member Swapna Gigani.

Board member Dave Humphreys said Milavec was more than the library director. Rather, she is a “a wonderfully compassionate and skilled community member” who is dedicated to Downers Grove, as evidenced by her work with the Rotary Club and EQuality Downers Grove.

Milavec gave her usual director’s report at her final meeting, but took time to say farewell.

“I guess I have to say goodbye. More of a fond farewell. I will be back. You know I can’t stay away,” she said.

“The past 10 years here at Downers has just been a roller coaster and a whirlwind, and every time I thought things were going to settle down they didn’t, and a lot of smiling faces here in this room are the people who helped get me through some of those most challenging times in my entire career.”

“But we have come though this, and Downers Grove has always shown its love and support for the library.”

“I’m really looking forward to my next chapter. It’s going to be amazing.”

“This community loves its library,” Milavec said in a recent interview. “And that has been one of the most rewarding things about working here.”

One of her favorite things to do at the library, Milavec said, is to hang out in the kids’ room during story time.

“They are my favorite customers,” she said.

In her nearly 10 years serving as director, Milavec said the pandemic was one of the most challenging times. She credits the staff, board and community with getting through the difficult time.

Milavec’s retirement marks the end of a 30-plus year career that also included stints as library director in Plainfield, West Chicago and Worth.

For her achievements and contributions to the library profession, Milavec was named the 2025 Illinois Library Association’s Librarian of the Year.

During her time as director, Milavec said that staff members also won awards over the years in addition to writing in library publications and speaking at library conferences.

“Together, they made this library such a fantastic place,” she said. “It has always been a wonderful library. I like to think I had a hand at keeping us at the top level.”

Milavec followed her father and grandfather into a career as a librarian, first volunteering at the Joliet Public Library.

When she took her role as director of the Downers Grove Library, one of her first action items was creating a long-term capital replacement plan.

“That outlined 10 years of projects to keep the building serviceable as a library,” Milavec said.

In 2025, the library updated the plan due to anticipated physical changes to the building, she said.

Other changes occurred within the library’s collections. In fact, during her tenure, the “library of things” came into being, she said.

The Anything Emporium is the library’s collection of unusual items and includes things like a wall stud finder and a combustible gas leak detector.

Recently, the library started transitioning a portion of its computer training room into a makery that will include items such as a knitting machine and a vinyl cutter, Milavec said.

The library now also offers book club kits that include at least 10 copies of a book and a discussion guide.

“We have a large number of book clubs in Downers Grove in addition to the ones the library sponsors,” she said.

Milavec oversaw the elimination of overdue book fines and establishment of auto renewals.

Additionally, the social services program was expanded and now consists of a full-time social worker and a social work intern.

Milavec credits Downers Grove Public Library Foundation and its resurgence with helping to support library initiatives including the social work program.

“The majority of our users of social work services are senior citizens,” she said. “If you need something and don’t know where to get it, we can connect you.”

During her time, the library grew significantly, surpassing more than 1.1 million checkouts and 438,000 visits to the library in 2025.

“Being in a library when there are people waiting for the doors to open has been one of the most rewarding things about working here,” she said.