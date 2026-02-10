La Grange League of Women Voters to host book discussion Feb. 26

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area will sponsor a book discussion of the “New York Times” bestselling book “Abundance,” by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson.

The discussion will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at the La Grange Public Library, 10 W. Cossitt.

The discussion will be led by league members Laurie Braun and Marian Honel-Wilson. The book offers a blueprint for reforming government so it can deliver for working people, providing an indictment of current problems, with a clear path forward. Plan to join us for this discussion.

There are numerous online options for learning about “Abundance,” and copies of the book will be available at the La Grange Library front desk.

This event is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, email league@lagrangearealwv.org or visit www.lagrangearealwv.org.