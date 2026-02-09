Early voting begins Feb. 10 in DuPage County

Five early voting sites in DuPage County will open Feb. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Early voting sites will be open on President’s Day, Feb. 16.
The early voting sites are:
- Addison Township Office, 401 N. Addison Road, Addison - Main Hall
- Bartlett Community Center, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett - Program Room 5
- Downers Grove Village Hall, 850 Curtiss St., Downers Grove - Cheever Chamber
- DuPage County Fairgrounds: 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton - Building 5
- Naperville Municipal Center: 400 S Eagle St., Naperville - Meeting Rooms A and B