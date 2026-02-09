Shaw Local

Early voting begins Feb. 10 in DuPage County

People vote at the DuPage County Fairgrounds polling site Tuesday, April 1, 2025 in Wheaton Ill.

By Shaw Local News Network and Shaw Local News Network Editorial Board

Five early voting sites in DuPage County will open Feb. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Early voting sites will be open on President’s Day, Feb. 16.

The early voting sites are:

  • Addison Township Office, 401 N. Addison Road, Addison - Main Hall
  • Bartlett Community Center, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett - Program Room 5
  • Downers Grove Village Hall, 850 Curtiss St., Downers Grove - Cheever Chamber
  • DuPage County Fairgrounds: 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton - Building 5
  • Naperville Municipal Center: 400 S Eagle St., Naperville - Meeting Rooms A and B
