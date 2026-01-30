Ordinance prohibiting ICE from staging on Downers Grove property up for vote Tuesday

Downers Grove commissioners are expected to vote Tuesday on an ordinance prohibiting Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from staging on Downers Grove municipal property (Courtesy Village of Downers Grove)

An ordinance that would prohibit Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from staging on Downers Grove municipal property is expected be voted on at Tuesday’s Village Council meeting.

The proposed ordinance, which has been discussed in depth at two previous Council meetings, also:

Confirms a long-standing policy that the village does not share any of its data for immigration enforcement

Ensures police will respond to calls for service where there is a concern for civil rights violations

Commissioner Leslie Sadowski-Fugitt, who has championed passage of the ordinance, said “it sends a signal to our community that we’re dedicated to keeping people safe.”

Sadowski-Fugitt added that she’s talked to people involved with the local immigrant community and they understand the village is limited in what can do when comes to immigration enforcement “but appreciate that the village and its leaders are standing up.”

“I’m really happy with how this turned out,” she said.

Commissioner Chris Gilmartin agreed.

“I think this ordinance, as my colleagues have said, captures what the intention of it is, which is to control what we can control,” he said.

“It’s not just the immigrants we’re looking to protect here. It’s also U.S. citizens who have been dragged from their homes, detained illegally.”

“Man do I wish we weren’t having to do this.”

Mayor Bob Barnett said he would prefer that contents of the proposed ordinance instead be in a resolution.

Barnett, as he has stated in the past, said it was important the village does not send the wrong message.

“It’s important that we don’t cause anyone to think we’ve made Downers Grove safer,” he said.

He said it’s important for the council to demonstrate its values, but “we’re not changing anybody’s life at all.”

“The truth of the matter is, we don’t have the ability to stop ICE from doing anything in Downers Grove,” Barnett said.

So far, several other communities is Cook, DuPage and Lake counties have approved ordinances or resolutions prohibiting the use of municipal property for federal immigration enforcement activities, including: