DuPage County accepting applications for new cost-sharing drainage assistance program

DuPage County Stormwater Management is accepting applications for its new cost-share drainage assistance program.

This initiative is designed to help unincorporated residential and commercial property owners address flooding issues that do not qualify for the county’s existing residential drainage assistance program.

The new program provides financial assistance for properties experiencing nuisance flooding or standalone structure flooding, which can lead to property damage, mosquito breeding, ice buildup, septic failures and other public safety concerns.

“While our longstanding drainage program addresses severe multi-property flooding, we knew there was a gap for unincorporated residents dealing with smaller, but persistent problems,” said Jim Zay, chairman of the stormwater management committee. “This new cost-share program helps close that gap and aligns with similar programs offered in incorporated areas.”

When fully funded, the county expects to award up to $50,000 annually across multiple projects, with a maximum award of $5,000 per project. Applications will be accepted through March 9, and selected applicants will be notified in April. A non-refundable $200 fee is required as part of the application process.

The program is open to eligible properties located in unincorporated DuPage County. Application guidelines and the application form are available on the Stormwater Management website.