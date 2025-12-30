Joliet man accused of posting video detailing false bomb threat at Westmont Porsche dealership: prosecutors

A Joliet man accused of posting a video threatening to place explosives at inside cars at a Westmont Porsche warehouse will remain in jail until his next court appearance, prosecutors said.

Judge Anthony Coco on Tuesday approved the state’s motion to detain pre-trial Devan Sheard, 32, of the 2800 block of Grand Prairie Drive, who is charged with one count of disorderly conduct – false bomb threat, according to a DuPage County State’ Attorney’s Office news release.

About 1:33 p.m. on Dec. 28, Westmont police responded to the Napleton Porsche warehouse, located in the 700 block of Burr Oak Drive, after receiving a phone call alerting them to a YouTube video, allegedly created by Sheard. In the video, Sheard in allegedly seen discussing planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) inside the vehicles, according to the release.

In the video, Sheard, a former employee at the business, allegedly approaches multiple cars with their hoods up and states, “should I hide the IED over here?”

At one point in the video, Sheard allegedly sets the camera down and says, “I’m planting the IED as we speak” and later in the video he allegedly says, “I did plant the IED in one of these vehicles” and “If I’m going to go out, I’m going to go out with a bang.”

The Westmont and DuPage County Sheriff Department’s bomb squads searched the warehouse as well as Sheard’s residence and found no bomb-making materials, according to the release.

“The alleged conduct of Mr. Sheard left employees at the facility, as well as the Westmont community anxious, and in fear for their personal safety,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Additionally, the law enforcement resources devoted to this investigation were unnecessary and a waste of taxpayers’ money. The charges filed against Mr. Sheard sends the message that in DuPage County we will not tolerate abuses to the criminal justice system as alleged in this case.”

Sheard’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 26 in front of Judge Daniel Guerin.